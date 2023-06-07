Celtic are searching for a new manager following the departure of Ange Postecoglou, and former Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is set to apply for the job, according to a recent report.

Who is Andoni Iraola?

After spending the vast majority of his playing career with Athletic Bilbao, Iraola took his first job in management in 2018, being appointed by AEK Larnaca, however he spent just 29 games in charge of the Cypriot side, before being sacked.

The Spaniard went nearly two months without a win in his first managerial role, however CD Mirandes took a chance on him in 2019, and he proved his worth, leading the club to the Copa del Rey semi-finals for just the second time in their 92-year history.

After spending 49 games at the helm of Mirandes, the 40-year-old has since been with Rayo Vallecano, after having an approach from Leeds United blocked last season.

However, The Mail + now report the young manager has rejected a contract offer from Vallecano, and he will throw his hat into the ring for the Celtic job, but he is not the only candidate in the running.

It is also detailed that Graham Potter, Jesse Marsch, and Kjetil Knutsen are all under consideration, with the Celtic hierarchy recently drawing up a list of candidates to replace Postecoglou.

The board are in no rush to make a swift appointment, as they would rather prioritise making sure they get the right man for the job.

Should Celtic appoint Iraola?

Not only did Iraola make history with Mirandes, the Spaniard did a fantastic job in charge of Rayo Vallecano, leading them to an unlikely promotion to La Liga, against the backdrop of COVID disruptions, injury issues and the club's failure to pay the players.

After regaining their place in the Spanish top flight, Vallecano had a very solid season, eventually finishing in 11th place, having never looked like they in any real danger of being relegated.

Journalist Nick Emms has branded the former Rayo Vallecano boss a "Bielsa disciple", making reference to his "high-tempo, high-pressing style", which can be compared to the system Marcelo Bielsa adopted to great effect in charge of Leeds United.

Given that Postecoglou was also known for his attacking style of play, it may be important for Celtic to appoint a successor who implements a similar system, and Iraola could end up being a perfect replacement.