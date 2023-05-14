Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will want to stay this summer, despite interest in his services from the Premier League, according to talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

What's the latest news on Postecoglou's future?

It is no wonder there is so much interest in Postecoglou, with the manager recently leading Celtic to a second Scottish Premiership title on the bounce, and he is on course for a treble, with the Scottish Cup final pencilled in at the beginning of June.

The Hoops board are said to be fearful that the Australian has already made up his mind about joining an elite Premier League club in the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United reportedly interested.

A more recent update details that the 57-year-old has been shortlisted by a number of English clubs, with Leeds particularly interested, having continuously monitored him as a potential successor to Sam Allardyce at the end of the season.

However, in a recent interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor has expressed the view that the manager may feel like he has unfinished business at Celtic Park, and he would not be particularly keen on a move to Leeds.

Speaking about the Whites' interest, the pundit said: “Postecoglou would be a great addition, but I don’t think he’ll want to go.

“He hasn’t done anything in the Champions League yet, and I think he’ll want to make a statement in that competition – getting into the knockout stages.

“I don’t think he’ll leave yet – and not to Leeds, either. They’re not the most attractive job, and not one you would leave Celtic for.”

Will Postecoglou leave this summer?

Of course, Celtic managers have been attracted by a move south of the border in the past, with Brendan Rodgers joining Leicester City back in 2019, but the Foxes were in a far better position than Leeds are currently, finishing ninth that season.

It is hard to imagine a move to Elland Road would be as tempting a proposition, considering the Yorkshire club's plight this season, currently in grave danger of being relegated to the Championship.

Not only that, but the Athens-born tactician may also be keen on going on a run in Europe, given that the Hoops' record in the Champions League is the only disappointment this season, failing to win any of their six group-stage games.

As such, the only thing that may tempt Postecoglou into leaving this summer is if a big English club comes in for him, and so the Celtic board will be hoping Tottenham focus on other managerial targets.