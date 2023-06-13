Celtic haven't just been eyeing a new manager but fresh backroom additions team too, with The Scottish Sun reporting that the club are eyeing a deal for Scott Brown as a new assistant manager should John Kennedy leave.

Who is the next Celtic manager?

The Scottish Premiership side are currently without a boss, having seen Ange Postecoglou exit the club and decide to try his luck in the Premier League with Tottenham. He spent two seasons with the side and won all that there is to win in Scotland and has now decided to head to England.

It leaves a role to be filled at Celtic now though, with the club already compiling a list of potential candidates. The main name on that list has been Brendan Rodgers, who is currently without a club after leaving Leicester.

Despite leading the Foxes to an FA Cup triumph, his struggles in the top flight this season led to him departing. Whilst his old side did eventually suffer relegation, he is still a successful manager in the game, especially when you look at his previous stint with Celtic. Last time around with the club, he won the league on two occasions, the Scottish Cup twice and the Scottish League Cup three times too.

It looks like Rodgers is now being lined up for a return to the side and has been offered a big deal to do so - but he isn't the only change that Celtic are targeting for their backroom team.

A report from The Scottish Sun states that Scott Brown is also in the frame for a return to Parkhead, despite currently managing at Fleetwood in League One. That's because they feel that current number two John Kennedy could leave, and Brown would be fitting as an assistant manager for them - the iconic figure still speaks to Rodgers, so should the manager be appointed, he could link-up well with the former Liverpool boss.

Is Brendan Rodgers joining Celtic?

Celtic have made contact already with Rodgers over a potential deal but nothing has been agreed as of yet and the managerial post does remain vacant.

However, if the former Leicester man is appointed as the next Celtic manager, then it could be a very good move by the club. He's been praised by several big names in the game already, with Michail Antonio for example hailing the former Leicester man as an "unbelievable" manager.

Rodgers has previously done an excellent job in Scotland with the exact same club, so knows how to instil a winning mentality and how to build a winning team. If Celtic want to stay on top in the SPL, then they could do a lot worse than giving Rodgers the reins again with Brown as his number two.