Celtic have agreed a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for versatile youngster Ronan Ferns, according to reports.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news involving Ferns?

Ferns, regarded by Celtic's coaching staff as a hugely promising talent and earning himself a reputation as a future star, is primarily a centre-back but can also play in midfield if required.

However, the 16-year-old’s future in Glasgow has been up in the air in recent months, with Brighton making an offer for his services back in April. The Seagulls were chasing a quick deal for the Scotland youth international, and it looks as if there has been a breakthrough when it comes to a transfer.

Writing for The Daily Record in their live transfer blog on Thursday (09:26), Scott Burns provided an update on Ferns’ future, which looks like it will be on the south coast, describing it as a blow to those at Celtic Park.

“Brighton have agreed a £250,000 deal to sign Celtic youngster Ronan Ferns. The Scotland youth defender will join the Premier League outfit this summer.

“Ferns, who can also play midfield, had come through the Celtic youth ranks but hadn’t signed professional forms. It meant that the Seagulls were able to make their move for the 16-year-old. It was a blow for the Hoops who were keen to keep Ferns. Celtic would have been entitled to training compensation but have now cut a deal that will also see them get further add-ons. Ferns will join Brighton’s under-23 and development squad in the first instance.”

Who could Celtic sign this summer?

Ferns looks like he is on course to become the latest Celtic teenager to leave for the Premier League, but it does look as if the Parkhead board are chasing additions to Brendan Rodgers’ senior side ahead oof the 2023/24 season.

According to reports, Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is a target at Celtic Park, whereas Norwegian playmaker Odin Thiago Holm has now been confirmed as the first Celtic signing of Rodgers' second tenure in charge, signing a five-year deal after undergoing a medical in London on Wednesday.

As well as new midfielders, a Celtic bid has also been submitted to sign right-winger Yang Hyun-jun from Gangwon FC. It could well be a busy few months ahead of Rodgers’ second tenure in charge, but by the looks of it, Ferns will be ending his association with the Hoops, aiming to make the grade in England instead.