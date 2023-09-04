Celtic have now been provided with an update on their pursuit of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with a report suggesting he is now a major target for Brendan Rodgers.

Who did Celtic sign in the summer transfer window?

Celtic had a fairly busy summer transfer window, with Rodgers strengthening the spine of his new team after being appointed as manager for the second time back in June.

The Hoops brought in three new centre-backs, with Maik Nawrocki arriving from Legia Warsaw, Gustaf Lagerbielke making the move from Elfsborg, and Nathaniel Phillips joining on loan from Liverpool.

Central midfielder Tomoti Iwata chose to leave Yokohama F. Marinos to complete a switch to Celtic Park, with Odin Thiago Holm and Hyeok-kyu Kwon also making the move to Glasgow, in what was a fairly busy window for the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

Overall, Rodgers made ten new additions to his squad, with Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo coming through the door on deadline day, for what is set to be a season-long loan, including an option to buy.

One of the few positions in which Celtic did not strengthen is between the sticks, with Joe Hart remaining the club's number one, having featured in every Scottish Premiership game this season.

Although Hart is set to keep his place in the team for now, Rodgers has his sights set on a long-term replacement for the 36-year-old, having put Kelleher on the top of his wanted list, according to a report from The Scottish Sun.

The goalkeeper had been hoping to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window, only to miss out on a move to another Premier League club, but he is likely to exit somewhere down the line.

The Hoops made contact with Liverpool in the summer, but were told the 24-year-old would not be leaving at this stage, amid growing interest in first-choice goalkeeper Alisson.

Although a move will now not be a possibility until the January window, the Irishman would be keen on a move to Celtic Park, as the chance to be the number 1 appeals to him after so long playing second fiddle to Alisson.

How good is Caioimhin Kelleher?

The 6 foot 2 colossus is held in very high regard by Jurgen Klopp, with the Liverpool boss previously saying:

"I don't know when I saw him the first time but he was boy and now he is a man today. His development is top class. Alisson Becker is the best keeper in the world me. But if I am 100% honest, Kelleher is the best No.2 in the world for how we play."

As such, it is clear to see why the Reds manager did not want to let him leave in the summer, but at 24 years of age, the Cork-born shot-stopper will want to be playing first-team football.

Up to this point, the Liverpool academy graduate has only made 21 professional appearances, but he has impressed whenever he has been given the opportunity, particularly in the League Cup.

Klopp dubbed Kelleher "exceptional" after he saved three penalties against Derby County last season, and he put in a top-class performance against Chelsea in the 2022 final, receiving a SofaScore match rating of 8.5, the joint-highest of any player.