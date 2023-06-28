Pundit Frank McAvennie has been reacting to a Celtic transfer claim regarding Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey.

Are Celtic signing Daniel Amartey?

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers look set for a busy few months in the transfer market and have already made a start on their summer business, with a move for midfielder Odin Thiago Holm confirmed by the club.

Melbourne City attacker Marco Tilio looks like he could be the next through the door, and another player of interest appears to be Amartey, previously described as "outstanding" and “aggressive” by Rodgers.

Reports earlier this month suggested that the Hoops are prepared to contact Amartey’s agent ahead of a potential move to the Scottish Premiership.

The Foxes defender will officially become a free agent at the beginning of July, and McAvennie has been giving his thoughts on a possible free transfer.

Talking to Football Insider, McAvennie believes Amartey is the type of player Rodgers will want to bring to Parkhead and feels the Ghana international could be a “revelation” in Scotland, who go on to be sold for £20m if he impresses.

“That is the kind of player that Brendan is going to want. The Premier League is a fierce league, it is the best league in the world and it is a lot harder to make it down there than people think it is.

“He might not be getting in the Leicester team but he could come to Scotland and be a revelation.

“They can get him for nothing and if he does well they will sell him for £20m, that has been the blueprint of Celtic for years. He needs game time and he will get it at Celtic.”

Who else could Celtic sign this summer?

Rodgers reportedly has a £30m transfer budget ahead of the 2023/24 season, and there has been no shortage of transfer rumours in recent days.

Former Celtic star Kieran Tierney, now with Arsenal, would consider a return to Parkhead this summer on a season-long loan, and the club could still bring in more players from Asia.

It is believed that a significant bid has been placed for winger Yang Hyun-jun from Gangwon FC, whereas Gwangju FC duo Eom Ji-sung and Jeong Ho-yeon have also been scouted ahead of possible Parkhead moves.

Amartey, who has made more appearances under Rodgers than any other manager during his career, would bring plenty of experience and versatility to Parkhead, should a deal go through, as he is capable of playing in defence or midfield, winning the Premier League and FA Cup while with the Foxes, and a move looks like it could be one to monitor.