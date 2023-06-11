Celtic are "very interested" in appointing Daniel Farke as their new manager, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

What's the latest Celtic manager news?

Celtic have identified Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca as one of their main targets to replace Ange Postecoglou, and Football Scotland report the Champions League winners will not stand in his way, should he make it clear he wants to leave.

Former Hoops assistant manager Johan Mjallby has urged the board to look at appointing either Kjetil Knutsen or Graham Potter, with Pat Nevin branding the latter coach "superb" and echoing Mjallby's calls for him to take over at Parkhead.

Other names linked with the vacant post include former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, as well as Andoni Iraola, with the former Rayo Vallecano boss set to apply for the job after leaving the La Liga club.

In a recent update on Twitter, Plettenberg has now claimed that Celtic are also interested in appointing Farke, having already made contact with the former Norwich City manager.

The Sky Sports reporter states that "first talks" have already taken place, with the Hoops "very interested in signing him as a replacement for Postecoglou", while the manager himself is "ready to take over a new club".

Should Celtic appoint Daniel Farke?

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has hailed the 46-year-old for his "attractive" brand of football, while Chris Kamara also praised him for the "attacking" style of play he implemented to great success against Manchester City in 2019, with his side winning 3-2.

Setting out that way against a team like Man City indicates the two-time Championship winner is unwilling to compromise on his expansive style of play, regardless of the opposition, which suggests he could be a perfect replacement for Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman has recently praised the club's new manager for his attacking outlook, and it could be vital that Celtic appoint a new head coach who is capable of playing a similar way, to ensure a seamless transition.

Hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media, Farke has enjoyed success in England's second tier, however he did not manage to do quite as well in his last job, being sacked by Borussia Monchengladbach after finishing 10th in the Bundesliga.

As such, despite the fact he plays attractive football, Celtic should look at appointing a manager who has more recent experience of success in a top league.