Celtic have made West Ham United boss David Moyes their priority target to replace the outgoing Ange Postecoglou, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

Is Ange Postecoglou leaving Celtic?

Postecoglou has now been confirmed as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, with the 57-year-old putting pen to paper on a four-year deal, and the Celtic board are now tasked with finding a suitable replacement.

Football Insider report that Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca is emerging as a top target for the hoops, with club chiefs in the process of drawing up a shortlist of candidates who are capable of carrying on Postecoglou's impressive work.

Brendan Rodgers had been touted for a return to Glasgow, however The Scottish Sun report the Northern Irishman is not currently interested, as he wants to take some time away from the game before planning his next career move.

As such, Celtic have identified Moyes as their "priority" target to replace Postecoglou, according to a recent update from Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna on Twitter.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham are willing to part ways with their manager, who has led them to the final of the Europa Conference League, which is set to take place tomorrow night.

Should Celtic appoint David Moyes?

It is fair to say that Moyes has done a fantastic job with the Hammers, leading them to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League in the 2020-21 campaign, before following that up by finishing seventh in the following season.

Although the Hammers failed to reach their previous heights this season, finishing 14th, they have still managed to impress considerably on the European stage, reaching the Europa Conference League final.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the Scot, recently saying: "He is a really nice guy, whenever I've met him he is a really good person. I like that he always finds a way - that makes a top manager. He gets a team going. It might not have worked out at United but that was the most difficult moment in history to take over."

That said, the 60-year-old has been criticised at times, with Hammers fans growing frustrated with his negative tactics back in April, which means he would not be a like-for-like replacement for Postecoglou, who is known for his attacking style of play.

As such, while Moyes has been impressive in his role as West Ham boss, Celtic would be better off targeting a coach who is more accustomed to playing an expansive brand of football, to pick up where Postecoglou left off.