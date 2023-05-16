Celtic have another player on their transfer radar it seems, with Hungarian media source Nemzeti Sport reporting that Eduvie Ikoba is a name currently interesting the Scottish side.

Who is Celtic target Eduvie Ikoba?

The striker currently plays for Zalaegerszeg in Hungary but has made quite the impression for the side since his arrival. This campaign, the giant 6 foot 3 forward has produced eleven league goals and one assist for the club in just 27 appearances. In addition to that, the player has also helped his side to win their first-ever trophy, contributing to Hungarian Cup success with two goals and one assist in five games.

Prior to arriving at the club, he played in the USA, the country of his birth, for Black Rock FC. He left to make the move to Hungary but had a short stint away from the side with AS Trencin. Having continued to plunder the goals there - he scored twelve in total during his tenure with the side - he then returned to Zalaegerszeg and has gone from strength-to-strength there.

Now, a chance to make the move to Europe could beckon for Ikoba. According to Hungarian media outlet Nemzeti Sport, both Celtic and Stuttgart are interested in potentially signing the striker this summer, with head of recruitment Mark Lawwell seemingly marking him up as a target for Ange Postecoglou.

It doesn't state that any formal offers or bids have been made yet but it seems as though he is a player that both clubs are keeping an eye on ahead of a potential move.

How much is Eduvie Ikoba worth?

The forward has bagged the goals on a regular basis in Hungary this summer but it hasn't made his value sky high due to the quality of the league. Transfermarkt place the player's value at around the 500,000 Euro mark (£434,000) which suggests that a deal to send him to Scotland might not cost too much. However, Football Observatory's value tool places it at a much higher 5 million Euros (or £4.3m). The real answer could be somewhere in the middle, but judging off these two valuations, a deal might not break the bank for the Scottish Premiership champions.

It would be worth it either way, with the 13 goal striker showcasing this season that he can score goals and lead a line with his current club. If Celtic are after some striking depth, then Ikoba could be worth the risk given Lawwell and Ange's recent record for signings from lesser leagues.