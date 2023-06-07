Celtic are set to make an official approach to speak with Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca, according to a recent report from Football Scotland.

Who is Enzo Maresca?

Barring a short 14-game stint in charge of Italian side Parma, Maresca has worked in the Premier League for a number of years now, starting off at West Ham United before making the switch to Manchester City as manager of the U23s.

In his one season in charge of the Man City development squad, the Italian won the league title, and he clearly did enough to impress Pep Guardiola, who brought him back to the club in July 2022 following his dismissal from Parma.

Celtic did consider appointing the 43-year-old prior to making the decision to bring in Ange Postecoglou, and they could now turn to him as the Australian's successor.

According to a report from Football Scotland, the Hoops are set to make an official approach to speak with the Man City assistant manager, with the Premier League champions braced for contact in the coming days.

Having impressed Dermot Desmond back in 2021, Celtic have continued to follow the former Parma manager's career, and they are understood to be interested in speaking with him again, following Postecoglou's departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

Should Celtic appoint Maresca?

It is fair to say the former Sevilla assistant was not a success in his first managerial job, averaging just 1.21 points as manager of Parma, before ultimately being sacked and eventually returning to Man City.

However, it would be very unfair to judge the young manager based on just 14 games of professional management, and he is clearly rated highly by Guardiola, given how quickly he brought him back following his dismissal.

Having worked under the tactician at West Ham United, former player Robert Snodgrass spoke very highly of him, saying: “What you see with Pep and his style of play - that’s what Enzo looked up to. When he was at West Ham there were three or four different managers he’d study and try and work like in and out of possession. I thought he was top class. An elite level coach. You could see he had all the credentials to be a top gaffer.”

Maresca's lack of experience would undoubtedly make appointing him a risk, but there is evidence he could bring some exciting football to Celtic Park, given that he has worked under Gurardiola, and admires the Spaniard's style of play.