Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke was slammed by one reporter for his performance against Rangers this afternoon, and the journalist also disagreed with the VAR decision to disallow Kemar Roofe's goal.

What was the Rangers vs Celtic score?

Celtic picked up a 1-0 victory away against their bitter rivals this afternoon, with Kyogo Furuhashi's goal on the stroke of half-time proving to be the difference between the two sides, but Rangers may feel a little hard done by to not have picked up at least a point.

In the 30th minute, Roofe thought he had opened the scoring for the hosts at Ibrox, but after a VAR check the goal was ruled out, with Cyriel Dessers being adjudged to have fouled Lagerbielke in the build-up, which will have been a huge relief for the defender.

Taking to X, Josh Bunting expressed his shock with the decision to overturn the goal, while also taking aim at the centre-back for his actions in the build-up to the goal. The journalist said:

"The technique on the Kyogo goal is so good, to hit that first time and place it like that is outstanding. Rangers disallowed goal is a horrendous decision it’s just dreadful defending from Gustaf Lagerbielke, how has the referee looked at that and decided it was a foul?

Bunting was not the only member of the media to disagree with the contentious decision, with Scottish SunSport columnist Jim Delahunt saying:

"For the record, dozy Lagerbielke dodged a bullet. Also, welcome to VAR for everyone who couldn't have given a toss about Aberdeen's two-footed penalty at St Mirren and countless others."

Regardless of the decision, however, Rangers still had plenty of time to get back into the game, but failed to do so, with the Hoops' opener in the first half proving to be decisive.

Should Kemar Roofe's goal have counted?

It was a very dubious decision to rule out the goal, but Brendan Rodgers' side will not care one bit, having now returned to the top of the Scottish Premiership table, after sealing a victory in one of the biggest games of the season.

However, the manager may be a little concerned by Lagerbielke's performance, considering he got caught out in possession far too easily for the goal, which could have stood on a different day, meaning the complexion of the game would have changed completely.

Aside from his role in the disallowed goal, the 23-year-old's performance was not too bad, winning all three of his ground duels, and achieving a SofaScore match rating of 7.2, although he did lose possession on 14 occasions.

Having gotten away with his error today, Lagerbielke may need to put in a much-improved performance in Celtic's next match, with the Hoops set to face Dundee FC at home after the upcoming international break.