Celtic are reportedly showing an interest in Wolves winger Daniel Podence, and a new update has shared how much the player could cost.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops have so far brought in six new players at a total cost of £12m this summer, but it looks as if further additions will be made at Parkhead before the deadline. A pending arrival is believed to be Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, with the player flying into Glasgow after a fee was agreed between the two clubs.

After securing the services of Lagerbielke, Celtic and Brendan Rodgers could well turn their attention to targets further forward, with Manchester City midfielder James McAtee just one player who has recently been linked with a move north.

However, it appears as if the Hoops have their eyes on Podence from Wolves, with the player missing from the opening game of the season against Manchester United on Monday evening.

Sky Sports reporter Antony Joseph took to X on Tuesday evening to share an update on Podence, claiming the Hoops are keen on his services. He added that Wolves value the player at £12m, although Celtic seemingly feel that figure can be lowered through talks.

“Celtic are keen on Wolves winger Daniel Podence. He has one year left on his contract & wasn’t included in the squad last night.

“Wolves want around £12m, but it’s understood Celtic see room for negotiation, if they make an approach.”

Celtic’s current transfer record is under £10m for Odsonne Edouard, so even if Celtic manage to reduce a potential fee, it could still be the club’s most expensive signing of all time.

Who is Daniel Podence?

Podence is 27 years of age and is primarily a left-winger who can also turn out as a second striker or right-winger. A Portugal international, the attacker progressed through the academy at Sporting Lisbon and made 40 senior appearances for the club before joining Olympiacos in 2018.

He then turned out on 68 occasions for the Greek side, contributing to 27 goals, which resulted in a move to Wolves in 2020 in a deal worth €19.60m. In England, Podence, on £52,000-a-week, has made more than 100 appearances in the Midlands and as Joseph claims, is into the final 12 months of his deal.

Podence was hailed by former Wolves winger Michael Kightly back in 2020, who said:

“I thought he was really, really good. I was surprised that he never came on in the Sheffield United game. Fair play to Nuno [Espirito Santo], he probably realised that he made a mistake and he’s stuck him in against Everton.

“[There was] no better way for Podence to show Nuno what he’s been missing, if you like. I thought his performance was really good. He looked sharp, he looked strong. Every time we got the ball, he looked like he was going to make something of it. He’s exactly what Wolves need.”

It could well be a transfer to keep an eye on, and it will be interesting to see if Celtic firm up their interest in the player with an approach or a formal opening offer.