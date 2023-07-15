Celtic are thought to be interested in a move for Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops have been working hard behind the scenes ahead of Brendan Rodgers’ first season back as manager, with two new players already signed at Parkhead.

Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm has arrived from Valerenga and winger Marco Tilio from Melbourne City, with the pair both agreeing to five-year deals in Glasgow. More new faces could soon be on the way, especially after Celtic lost Jota, who has signed for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in a deal worth £25m.

An attacking player who could come in for the Portuguese winger is Gangwon FC forward Yang Hyun-jun, with a fee of just over £2m now agreed between the two clubs. Another South Korean player who could follow Yang to Glasgow is Busan I-Park midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu. The Hoops have been tracking the player for some time and even made an offer in the winter window, but it looks as if they could now get their man after making an improved bid.

Celtic also still have their eyes on the European market, and by the looks of things, Livakovic could be the latest player the Hoops make a move for.

Joseph took to Twitter on Friday evening to share a further transfer update from Parkhead, this time on a new goalkeeper. The club are thought to be eyeing Livakovic, who is into the final 12 months of his Dinamo Zagreb deal.

“Celtic are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer. It’s understood one target being monitored closely is Croatia & Dinamo Zagreb No1 Dominik Livakovic, who has a year left on his contract.

“Fiorentina’s interest has cooled recently. Villarreal & Fenerbahce are also keen.”

However, the Hoops may need to be quick if they are to sign the shot-stopper, with Fabrizio Romano since claiming that Fenerbahce are close to a move and have agreed on personal terms.

Who is Dominik Livakovic?

Livakovic, on £15,000-a-week, is 28 years of age and has been with Dinamo Zagreb since 2015. The Croatia international is valued at €12m by Transfermarkt and has made 283 appearances for Zagreb, keeping an impressive 131 clean sheets.

The club captain has won eight major honours during his time with Zagreb and he has also played in two World Cups, helping Croatia to the final against France back in 2018.

He also starred in a penalty shootout in Qatar last year against Brazil, where he was praised by some major figures in the game, including former Bayern Munich chief Oliver Kahn, who called him a “hero”.

"The man who stopped Brazil will always be a hero to me,

"Livakovic is worthy of praise. Such a goalkeeper must play at a top club. I have no doubt that this will be the case in the new season, but at the same time, he is not within the scope of our interests."

Should Livakovic move to Celtic Park, he would bring plenty of experience at the highest level to Rodgers' side, and at the age of 28, you’d like to think he has plenty of years left in the tank, so could be a long-term replacement for Joe Hart, who turned 36 in April.