Celtic are thought to be interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer, according to reports.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops ended their search for a new manager earlier in the week after bringing back Brendan Rodgers. The Northern Irishman, who won seven major honours with Celtic in 169 games in charge during his first stint in charge, agreed terms on a long-term deal.

Reports have suggested that Celtic will also back their new boss in the transfer market this summer to help continue the good work by Ange Postecoglou, and it looks as if Ndidi is a target for those at Parkhead.

The Daily Mail’s Simon Jones shared a transfer round-up in the last 48 hours and provided a Celtic transfer update.

When talking about possible players leaving the King Power Stadium following their relegation to the Championship, he stated that Celtic are interested in signing Ndidi.

Who is Wilfred Ndidi?

Ndidi is 26 years of age and is primarily a defensive midfielder who can also play as a centre-back if required.

Valued at a career-high €60m by Transfermarkt back in 2021, the midfielder’s current value stands at €25m and is under contract until 2024, so Celtic may be able to exploit a cut-price move due to his contract situation.

The Nigeria international has made 237 appearances for Leicester after joining back in 2017 – 138 of which have come under Rodgers. The new Celtic boss is clearly a big fan of the player, labelling him as “irreplaceable” back in 2021.

“He’s one of the top players in world football in the recovering of the ball.

“His reading of the game is so good and his football is improving all the time. We have many good players in his position, but he’s unique.

“He’s irreplaceable. For such a young player, he has been fantastic.”

As per WhoScored, Ndidi has averaged an impressive match rating of 7.11/10 and has experience of playing in the Champions League with the Foxes, so for the right price, could be a shrewd signing.

He would offer Rodgers a proven quality option who he already knows extremely well and would bring versatility n midfield and defence at Celtic Park, and with the club set to back the manager, a move could be one to watch closely alongside another linked Foxes player in Daniel Amartey.