Celtic are now lining up Jesse Marsch as a potential successor to Ange Postecoglou, according to a recent report from Sky Sports.

What's the latest Celtic manager news?

With Postecoglou's departure now confirmed, Celtic have already been linked with a number of potential replacements for the 57-year-old, including David Moyes, and journalist Santi Aouna reports the 60-year-old is the club's "priority" target.

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has also emerged as an option for the Hoops, while the Daily Mail highlight the likes of Lucien Favre and Kjetil Knutsen as potential targets, with the latter impressing during his time with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has urged the Hoops to make a move for Knutsen, due to his "attractive" brand of football, but there will be competition for his signature, with Ajax also being linked.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Marsch is in the frame to replace Postecoglou, with Celtic lining the former Leeds boss up as a potential option, having already started work on appointing a successor to the Australian.

The American is looking for a route back into football after leaving Leeds last season, previously being linked with moves to Southampton, and more recently French side AS Monaco.

The 49-year-old is one of the managers currently being considered, however there are a plethora of other options, including former boss Brendan Rodgers, and Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca.

Should Celtic appoint Jesse Marsch?

Although he was ultimately sacked by Leeds, the Wisconsin-born manager left the club when they were outside the relegation zone, and there is evidence he would have been able to turn their form around at the back end of the season.

In the 2021-22 campaign, the former Red Bull Salzburg boss led his side to safety on the final day, while he has also experienced a great deal of success in his previous roles, amassing a total of five trophies during spells with Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

Not only does Marsch have a previous track record of winning silverware, he is known for an attacking style of play, implementing a gegenpressing system, which means he could be a suitable candidate to take the reins from Postecoglou.

Hailed as a "brilliant" coach by members of the media, Marsch could be a very astute appointment for Celtic, given that he is a proven winner, and he plays an exciting brand of football.