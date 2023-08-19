Celtic are now stepping up their pursuit of Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, and a new report has detailed whether the Gunners would be willing to sell him this summer.

Is Kieran Tierney leaving Arsenal this summer?

Tierney has attracted the attention of a number of clubs, with Newcastle United at one stage considering a move, but they are now set to press ahead in their pursuit of Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall, meaning they have ended their interest.

As such, the same report from Football Insider details that a move to Celtic Park could be the left-back's only avenue for leaving the Gunners this summer, but Mikel Arteta may now have an added incentive to keep hold of him.

Jurrien Timber suffered a serious knee injury on his Arsenal debut, meaning the north London club may not be willing to let the Scotland international leave this summer, but if they are open to his sale, the Hoops are well-placed to win the race.

The only issue is that Brendan Rodgers' side are likely to lack the "financial clout" to tempt the Gunners into a sale, with the manager previously claiming the club will not be spending £15m - £20m on any new arrivals this summer.

However, TEAMtalk have now reported that Rodgers has personally requested the board to make a move for the Arsenal ace, with Cetlic now getting "serious" in their bid to bring him back to Glasgow.

It is detailed that Arsenal are ready to cash in on the Scot, having made it clear they would rather sell him than loan him out, and they are looking to hold out for a fee of £30m, giving themselves a small profit on the £25m they forked out back in 2019.

Rodgers is desperate to reunite with his former captain, and the Hoops are looking to talk his current employers into a deal, although the structure of the move is yet to be decided.

Celtic are aware of the Gunners' desires to offload the £110k-per-week defender, and they are hoping his price could lower towards the back end of the window.

How many goals did Kieran Tierney score for Celtic?

During his time at Parkhead, Tierney scored eight goals in 170 appearances, but his most impressive attribute was his ability to set up chances for his teammates, recording a total of 37 assists.

Since moving to the Emirates Stadium, the Celtic academy graduate has managed to impress at times, being lauded as "sensational" by journalist Nizaar Kinsella, but he has slipped down the pecking order, making just six Premier League starts last season.

Although his move to north London has not panned out the way he would have liked, the Isle of Man-born defender could still be a fantastic signing for the Hoops, given the success he's had at Parkhead in the past, winning five Scottish Premiership titles.

The only issue is that Arsenal are set to hold out for £30m, which would make Tierney by far the Hoops' most expensive signing of all time, and his huge £110k-per-week wages could also be a potential stumbling block.