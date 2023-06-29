Celtic could look at a season-long loan move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney this summer, according to reports.

Could Celtic sign Kieran Tierney?

The Hoops have made a head start on their summer business under new manager Brendan Rodgers, with 20-year-old midfielder Odin Thiago Holm signing a five-year deal.

He looks set to be the first of many through the door, with Parkhead officials reportedly handing Rodgers a £30m transfer budget over the coming months.

One player who has been linked with a reunion with Rodgers is Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, who will soon be out of contract with the Foxes, and another player who the Northern Irishman knows well is Tierney, with speculation over a return emerging.

The Scottish Sun shared an update in the last 48 hours regarding Celtic and Tierney, claiming the former Hoops defender would consider a return to Parkhead in what ‘would be a stunning statement of intent’.

They say that a season-long loan could be a possibility if a substantial loan fee and compromise over wages can be agreed with Arsenal and the player.

However, the report adds that Premier League side Newcastle United are the favourites to sign Tierney, who is weighing up his future following a frustrating 2022/23 season.

Kieran Tierney’s career…

Tierney, dubbed an ‘absolute baller’ by talent scout Jacek Kulig, progressed through the Celtic academy and made 170 senior appearances for the Hoops, scoring eight times and registering 37 assists.

The 26-year-old won 11 major honours with Celtic and made a £25m move to Arsenal back in 2019, where he has gone on to win the FA Cup and Community Shield.

The Scot, on £110,000-a-week at the Emirates, shares the same agency as Hoops midfielder Aaron Mooy and has turned out on 123 occasions for the Gunners, however, he started just six times in the Premier League last season.

Celtic brought in left-back Alexandro Bernabei last summer, but after making more appearances under Rodgers than Mikel Arteta, perhaps a reunion with the Hoops boss could appeal to Tierney. Celtic can offer Champions League football and possibly regular game time back in Scotland, making this one to watch.