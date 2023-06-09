Celtic are keeping a close eye on Kwadwo Opoku this summer over a potential transfer deal, according to a report from Fussball Transfers via Sport Witness.

Who will Celtic sign this summer?

The forward is only 21-years-old but is already making waves in the MLS with Los Angeles FC, with the player having bagged nine goals over the course of his time in the first-team at the club. This year, the player has bagged two goals in 13 league outings so far, with his best rate coming last season when he managed seven in total.

His nine goal contributions in 2022 helped his side to finish second in the division and his performances have also led to him standing out as one of the best players in his position when it comes to comparing him against others in the Men's 'Next Eight' Competitions (MLS, Brazil Serie A, Eredivisie, Championship, Liga MX, Portuguese Primera Liga, Copa Libertadores and the Europa Conference League). He has one of the best non-penalty xG rates, sitting in the top eight percent with 0.34, and his passing rate is also extraordinary, with his 83% per 90 sitting him in the 96th percentile (or top four percent of players in those leagues).

It means that Opoku is standing out as one of the most exciting forward options amongst those leagues for his ability to not only generate and score chances but to help out his teammates and get the ball around the field too. It is these showings that have now led to interest in his services from elsewhere.

According to a report from Fussball Transfers via Sport Witness, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are one of a number of sides who have him on their radar this summer. There are plenty of teams all queuing up for his services, with teams like Nice and Bordeaux having already made contact according to this report and Stuttgart in Germany doing the same. Even rivals Rangers have registered their interest. Celtic have now also thrown their name into the hat for his signature and are keeping tabs on the situation, with the player potentially only costing 3.7 million Euros (or just £3.1m).

Who is Kwadwo Opoku?

The forward predominantly plays on the right wing for Los Angeles FC, although he has had just as much success on the opposite flank too. He's also versatile in the respect that he can feature as a centre-forward too, although the goals and assists tend to start flowing when he is deployed on either flank.

He's also been picked for his country in the past too, having played for Ghana Under-17's side because of his talents. However, he has yet to have a full international call-up - and a move to a side like Celtic, where he could showcase his talents in Europe, might get him into that fold. If the Scottish side did sign him, they would be adding a goal-scoring and exciting winger who is capable of getting even better as he plays more football.