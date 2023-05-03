Celtic are battling Rangers and Aberdeen to sign Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson this summer, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

With Matt O'Riley potentially on his way out in the summer transfer window, Celtic have started to look at new options in central midfield, having recently made contact with FC Koln's Denis Huseinbasic, although rivals Rangers have done the same.

FC Luzern captain Ardon Jashari is said to have told his agent that he intends to play Champions League football next season, amid links with a move to Parkhead, which could hand the Hoops a real boost in the race for his signature.

However, Ange Postecoglou is also set to look at options from closer to home, as Football Insider now report Celtic are ready to battle Rangers and Aberdeen for the signature of Clarkson this summer, after an impressive loan spell with Aberdeen this season.

The Dons are determined to make a move to sign their loanee permanently in the off-season, but the Hoops have also been alerted to his potential availability, as he caught the eye when he featured against Postecoglou's side earlier in the season.

Rangers may have a potential advantage in the race, as Michael Beale worked with the 21-year-old during his time with Liverpool, but the Celtic boss is also monitoring the midfielder's situation, as he wants to bolster his options in the engine room this summer.

Should Celtic sign Leighton Clarkson?

The starlet has proven to be a very shrewd acquisition for Aberdeen this season, ranking as the club's second-best performing player in the Scottish Premiership, having averaged a very solid Sofascore match rating of 7.14.

In 33 games in all competitions, the Clitheroe-born maestro has weighed in with five goals and eight assists, and many of which have caught eye, with members of the media claiming that he "only scores belters".

Having also been hailed as "top talent" by reporter Matt Addison, the £3k-per-week youngster still has plenty of time to develop further, and he could be the perfect replacement for O'Riley, should the 22-year-old depart this summer.

With Celtic currently way out in front at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and potentially just one game away from sealing the title, a move to Parkhead could well be the most attractive proposition for Clarkson, and Postecoglou should go all out to secure his signature.