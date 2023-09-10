Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is now in a predicament as he looks set to miss one of his key first-team stars for a period of time due to an injury he picked up on international duty, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

Celtic are in a good place at the minute and sit top of the Scottish Premiership on ten points from four matches, as boss Rodgers begins to show why he dramatically returned north of the border earlier this summer.

Last weekend, The Hoops got the better of their arch-rivals Rangers in front of a packed Ibrox Stadium, courtesy of a well-struck volley from Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi. Former Celtic and Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish has lavished praise on Furuhashi in a recent interview with The Sunday Post, cited via 67 Hail Hail, stating:

“I need to commend the winning goal from Celtic’s Kyogo. It was an outstanding strike and just reaffirmed again what a wonderful talent he is. At a transfer fee of around £4m, he is one of the transfer bargains of the millennium.

He then added:

"Last Sunday showed, once again, that Celtic are the team to beat and will not give up their title lightly. They have quality players and a winning mentality. Led by captain Callum McGregor, they know what it takes to be successful."

As per Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, Denmark Under-21 international Matt O'Riley is expected to be offered an improved contract at Celtic following interest from Leeds United, who had a £10 million bid turned down for the ex-MK Dons playmaker late in the window.

Serie A side Bologna and Championship outfit Southampton were also keen to offer O'Riley an escape route from Parkhead; however, he could now commit his future to the Scottish champions and end any speculation surrounding his next career steps.

Who has suffered an injury at Celtic?

As per The Daily Record, Celtic winger Liel Abada has suffered an injury in training on international duty with Israel and will be sent for a scan to find out more information after feeling a "pinch in his muscle", according to Israel boss Alon Hazan.

Israel drew 1-1 with Romania on Saturday and are pencilled in to take on Belarus in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday; however, Abada will now no longer be able to participate in the fixture and it remains to be seen how long the 21-year-old will be out of action for.

Since then, it has been claimed the player has a quad issue and could be out for a month as a result, missing three league games and the Champions League opener.

Abada, who has previously been labelled "undroppable" by journalist Kieran Devlin, has been a key figure for Celtic since joining the club in 2021 and has gone on to make 106 appearances in total for the Hoops, registering 29 goals and 21 assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Starting 2023/24 off in fine fettle, Abada has managed to average around 1.5 shots taken per match in the Scottish Premiership, according to WhoScored. Despite his initial bright start, Celtic may have to turn to alternative options for the time being as they wait for Abada to return.