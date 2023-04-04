Celtic attacker Liel Abada is believed to have rejected a new contract with the Hoops, according to a concerning new report.

Is Abada having a good season for Celtic?

The Hoops are on the cusp of another Scottish Premiership title, sitting nine points clear at the top of the table with matches running out this season. There have been so many players who have done their bit throughout the campaign, from Carl Starfelt in defence to Kyogo Furuhashi in attack, among many others who have contributed positively to the cause.

Someone who has certainly done his bit for Celtic is Abada, with the Israeli scoring 10 goals in as many starts in the league, making 29 appearances in the competition overall. However, there has been speculation surrounding his future at the club, even though his current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026.

It could be that he decides he wants a fresh challenge, especially having not necessarily been a consistent starter this season. Now, a worrying update has emerged regarding the future of the 21-year-old.

Could the attacker leave Hoops this summer?

According to Football Insider, Abada has "rejected a new contract at the club ahead of a potential summer move", in what is a negative fresh development. It is noted that he "wants to leave Parkhead this summer amid links to Premier League bottom club Southampton", with the lure of a move south of the border potentially too great to ignore at the end of this season.

This is clearly not the kind of update that Celtic supporters will want to hear, with Abada proving to be such an effective player, scoring 27 goals and registering 18 assists for the club to date. At 21, there is still so much more to come from him, too, and the hope will be that he is plying his trade at Parkhead for many years to come.

The fact that the nine-cap Israel international only has 10 Premiership starts to his name is something he could use as a reason for leaving, with more regular playing time something that he clearly craves.

Ange Postecoglou has described him as a "really strong" player and one of very few who have arguably "played every game for us this year", showing that he rates him and wants to retain his services.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Abada, but it appears as though there could be developments further down the line over the summer.