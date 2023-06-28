Celtic are expected to sign Melbourne City attacker Marco Tilio, according to reports.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops look set to be busy in the summer window following Brendan Rodgers’ return as manager, with the Northern Irishman reportedly handed a £30m transfer budget by club officials ahead of the 2023/24 season.

A move for midfielder Odin Thiago Holm has already been confirmed by the club, with the Norwegian joining from Valerenga on a five-year deal.

Attention has now turned to further additions, with those at Celtic Park continuing to look into the Asian market. A significant bid has been made for Yang Hyun-jun from Gangwon FC, whereas Gwangju FC’s Eom Ji-sung and Jeong Ho-yeon have also been scouted ahead of possible Parkhead moves.

Tilio is another player who appears to be of interest, and there has been a development in the club’s pursuit of the forward, who was linked with joining Rodgers’ side last week.

According to The Daily Record, Celtic are close to confirming a deal for Tilio after a fee was ‘thrashed out’ between the two clubs. The report adds that the payer has also agreed terms over a move to Glasgow and a deal is now subject to a work permit and documentation being issued.

Who is Marco Tilio?

Tilio, who actually shares the same agency as former Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou, is primarily a right-winger but can also play on the left or as an attacking midfielder.

The 21-year-old made the move to Melbourne City from Sydney back in 2020 and the left-footed attacker has gone on to make 82 senior appearances for the club, scoring 20 times and registering 19 assists.

The Aussie’s Transfermarkt valuation stands at a career-high €1m currently, and Tilio has also been praised by Melbourne boss Rado Vidosic, who appears to have already admitted defeat in his bid to keep the attacker in the A-League.

“I doubt we will be able to keep him. He has had a fantastic season for us.”

Should a move go through as expected, Tilio will offer Rodgers another versatile option in the final third, becoming the third right-winger alongside James Forrest and Liel Abada.

The Celtic boss has three left-wingers so a move for Tilio would balance the options nicely, and who knows, a move for a third centre-forward to rival Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu could also be on the club’s agenda.