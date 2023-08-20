Celtic are now lining up a transfer swoop for Brondby IF forward Mathias Kvistgaarden, with Brendan Rodgers keen on adding another attacker to his squad, according to a report.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

With the final week of the summer transfer window rapidly approaching, the Hoops are still keen on strengthening in attacking areas, and a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence is in the works.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that "serious negotiations" are expected in the near future, with the deal "moving forward" over the past few days, but the 27-year-old is not Rodgers' only target to bolster the flanks.

A move to Celtic Park could tick the boxes for Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser, considering he would have the opportunity to work under Rodgers, and the winger is hesitant to drop down to the English Championship.

In terms of options at striker, Celtic could make an approach for West Ham United's Michail Antonio, having been named as potential suitors earlier this month, but they are also now weighing up a move for Kvistgaarden.

That is according to a report from The Scottish Sun, which states the Hoops are lining up a swoop for the Brondby IF striker, with Rodgers keen on adding another attacker to his squad before the transfer window slams shut.

The 21-year-old is among the names being considered by the Glasgow club, as a result of his impressive performances in Denmark, but he recently signed a new contract to keep him with the Danes until 2027.

Rodgers is said to be keen to sign the youngster, but given that he is contracted for the long-term future, Celtic will have to submit a suitable offer in order to tempt Brondby into a sale, however, the report does not state how much they will demand.

Who is Mathias Kvistgaarden?

The Brondby academy graduate has forced his way into the first-team set-up over the past few seasons, and he has been in inspired form as of late, weighing in with six goals and four assists in nine games during the Superligaen Championship round last season.

Having picked up where he left off in the previous campaign, registering three goal contributions in four games this season, the starlet has received praise from football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who said he's been "absolutely on fire since May."

Not only has the forward impressed at club level, but he has also found the back of the net four times in eight appearances for Denmark U21s, laying down a marker as a future star for his national side.

Kyogo Furuhashi has been fantastic ever since he arrived at Celtic Park, scoring 23 league goals last season, but it would be perfect if Rodgers could bring in a long-term heir to the 28-year-old, and the Danish youngster fits the bill.

The only potential doubt over Kvistgaarden is that he is yet to prove himself in a major European league, so signing him could be a risk, and it is unclear how much Brondby would be willing to sell him for, but it looks as if it is a move to keep an eye on.