Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers looks like he may have found his solution to the Hoops' injury crisis in defence as he closes in on a deal to sign an experienced Premier League star, according to reports.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Honduras international winger Luis Palma has completed his medical and sealed a move to the Scottish giants from Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki for a fee in the region of £3.5 million, including bonuses.

Celtic are also lining up a swoop for Benfica youngster Paulo Bernardo on a loan deal to bolster Rodgers' depth in midfield before the transfer window concludes. Despite the 21-year-old having an enormous £90 million release clause in his Benfica contract, it is claimed that his current employers would be willing to renegotiate this in order to potentially include a purchase option into any prospective deal to take Bernardo to Glasgow.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has also issued an update involving Celtic's search for a striker in the final days of market activity, stating:

"Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk is another player who has been on Celtic’s radar this summer. His future still remains uncertain. @SkySportDe are reporting that Wolfsburg have made initial contact for the 23-year-old, who is the son of Hoops icon Pierre van Hooijdonk."

Denmark Under-21 international Matt O'Riley has been the subject of a rejected bid for his services from Championship outfit Leeds United and it is also believed that Serie A side Bologna are keen on the former Milton Keynes Dons playmaker, as per The Scottish Sun.

The Hoops also have something of an injury crisis in central defence to contend with at present, with Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Yuki Kobayashi all sidelined due to various injury concerns.

Are Celtic signing Nat Phillips?

According to a report from The Times, Celtic are 'closing in' on a deal to bring Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips north of the border on a season-long loan agreement.

Phillips, who earns £65,000 per week on the books at Anfield, has been earmarked by Rodgers to ease his injury pile-up in defence and has previously been labelled a "monster" in the air by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old has made 29 appearances during his time at Liverpool across all competitions, registering one goal and a solitary assist over the piece, as per Transfermarkt.

Loan spells at Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart and closer to home at Premier League side Bournemouth have helped Phillips continue to build his experience and added another 40 outings to his senior career total.

James Pearce, who is Liverpool's chief correspondent for The Athletic, has also delivered an update on the future of Phillips, stating on X:

"Celtic now the front-runners for Nat Phillips. Would be a great move for him. Middlesbrough also keen, but lure of CL football…."

Despite never being a prolonged first-choice pick for Liverpool manager Klopp, Phillips has filled in at the Reds when called upon and moving to Celtic could be the perfect step to showcase his abilities on a more frequent basis, especially with the Hoops short of options at this moment in time.