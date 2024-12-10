Celtic are interested in signing a midfielder who could be available in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops' Scottish Premiership campaign could hardly be going any better, having won 14 and drawn one of their opening 15 games, but manager Brendan Rodgers is still looking at ways in which he could improve his squad.

There has been a promising recent development in Celtic's pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, with reports indicating they are now leading the race for his signature, despite interest from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Signing a new midfielder appears to be a priority for Rodgers, given that the reigning Scottish Premiership champions have also been linked with an ambitious move for Manchester United's Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen would be a big-name signing for the Hoops, however there are some important obstacles they would need to overcome, not least the fact that the Dane currently earns £150k-per-week.

As such, it may be more financially prudent for Rodgers to take a risk on a lesser-known player, and one midfielder he is well aware of is Mahamadou Diawara, having attempted to bring him to Parkhead back in the summer. That move did not transpire, however according to the same report from L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), Celtic remain interested in the 19-year-old, and they have now been given renewed hope of signing him this winter.

The youngster had been keen to play regular first-team football for Lyon in Ligue 1 this season, but that has not been the case, meaning he is now growing increasingly unsettled and his future in France is very much uncertain.

With the idea of a January move now gaining ground, the Hoops have been given renewed hope that a deal could be possible, should they meet the midfielder's demands of being part of a project where he receives regular game time.

U23 football scout Antonio Mango was full of praise for Diawara when he signed his first professional contract with Lyon back in the summer of 2023.

However, the Frenchman is yet to establish himself in the Lyon first team, making 11 Ligue 1 appearances last season, and he has since fallen out of favour even more, having featured for just 14 minutes in the French top flight.

As such, it would be a risk for Celtic to pursue a deal, but the central midfielder is clearly a player Rodgers likes, having targeted him in the summer, and he is still very young, meaning he has plenty of time to fulfill his potential.