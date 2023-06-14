Celtic have reportedly reached an agreement with Valerenga over the transfer of midfielder Odin Thiago Holm.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news involving Holm?

The Hoops are currently looking to bring in a new manager after Ange Postecoglou left the club for Tottenham Hotspur. Brendan Rodgers appears to be the top target at Parkhead, with a return to Glasgow for the Northern Irishman seemingly on the cards after he left for Leicester City four years ago.

A deal for the 50-year-old appears to be close after productive talks with Dermot Desmond and other Celtic officials, and it looks as if his first signing could be Holm.

According to Norwegian outlet TV2 in the last 48 hours, Celtic and Valerenga have agreed on a transfer fee for Holm’s services ahead of a move to the Scottish Premiership champions.

A total package worth in the region of £2.6m appears to have been accepted, with a medical and personal terms needing to be finalised before an announcement can be made.

Who is Odin Thiago Holm?

Holm is primarily a central midfielder but can also play in defensive or attacking midfield roles. The 20-year-old is out of contract at the end of 2024 and has made 76 senior appearances for his current employers, contributing to 10 goals.

He made The Guardian's list of promising young stars back in 2020 and has been described as a "huge talent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig. Holm has also been praised by former Celtic striker Harald Brattbakk, who compared the player to Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard.

“As a midfielder, I would say he is more attacking than defensive. Certainly, his work ethic is really good. He runs a lot and is one of those players who you don’t see all of the time during games, but he is right behind you backing you up or he is just in front of you taking charge.

“The manager wanted to play him young, so he’s got quite a few games at a high level. You can see that he has got potential. Compared to, say, a Martin Odegaard, maybe he has the same potential, but Odegaard got the potential out when he was 15. ‘It is always exciting to see when players move if they are able to reach the next level. You don’t know until they try.”

At £2.6m, a move could prove to be a shrewd one by Celtic officials due to the player’s versatility and promise, and by the looks of it, a deal could go through over the coming weeks.