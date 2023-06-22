Celtic appear to be closing in on the signing of Valerenga playmaker Odin Thiago Holm, according to reports.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

Brendan Rodgers is the new man in charge at Parkhead, replacing Ange Postecoglou who left for Tottenham. The Northern Irishman is expected to be backed by Parkhead officials in the transfer market, looking to continue the good work made by Postecoglou.

The Hoops are once again preparing for Champions League football and will more than likely look to bolster their squad. One target who was linked with a move to Glasgow before Rodgers was confirmed as the club’s new manager was Holm, with talks taking place over a transfer.

A fee in the region of £2.6m was reportedly agreed, and there has now been a further development in the last 48 hours, with Celtuc seemingly closing in on their man.

The Scottish Sun relayed an update from journalist Stian Andre de Wahl regarding Celtic and Holm. He said that the Norwegian was set for a Celtic medical in London on Wednesday ahead of a transfer to the Scottish Premiership champions.

"Medical test for Odin Thiago Holm today (Wednesday). It is carried out in London for practical reasons. He is sold from Valerenga."

Who is Odin Thiago Holm?

Holm is primarily a central midfielder but can also play in defensive or attacking midfield roles and was named on The Guardian's list of promising young stars back in 2020.

The 20-year-old has come in for plenty of praise, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig describing him as a “huge talent”, and former Celtic striker Harald Brattbakk compared the midfielder’s potential to that of Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard.

“As a midfielder, I would say he is more attacking than defensive. Certainly, his work ethic is really good. He runs a lot and is one of those players who you don’t see all of the time during games, but he is right behind you backing you up or he is just in front of you taking charge.

“The manager wanted to play him young, so he’s got quite a few games at a high level. You can see that he has got potential. Compared to, say, a Martin Odegaard, maybe he has the same potential, but Odegaard got the potential out when he was 15. ‘It is always exciting to see when players move if they are able to reach the next level. You don’t know until they try.”

He’s already made 76 senior appearances for Valerenga, and by the looks of it, he is on course to become Rodgers’ first signing, looking to continue his development at Celtic Park.