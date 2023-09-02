Highlights Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to return from his injury ahead of schedule, providing Celtic with another attacking option.

While missing the start of the season, Oh had a decent impact last term, scoring four goals in five games.

Though he may not start in Sunday's Old Firm clash, Oh's form suggests he could make an impact as a substitute.

Celtic have now been provided with an update regarding when Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to return from his recent injury setback by manager Brendan Rodgers.

When is Oh Hyeon-gyu back from injury?

Oh is yet to make an appearance for Celtic in any competition so far this season as a result of the calf injury he sustained in pre-season, with Rodgers confirming he was set to miss up to six weeks of football, after initially playing through the injury:

"Oh will probably be out for a few weeks, he hurt his calf against Athletic Bilbao but he trained on. No one knew and he trained on.

“He was involved in the game at the weekend and then he trained on the Sunday. Afterwards, he spoke to the medical team to say that he'd felt his calf and it's ended up that he's got a calf problem which might put him out for four to six weeks."

However, despite initial fears about the forward potentially spending a considerable amount of time on the sidelines, there has now been a promising recent update, with the Hoops boss confirming he will be available for selection against Rangers tomorrow.

As relayed by The Glasgow Times, Rodgers said: "Oh is back in training so he will be available. The guys who were out slightly longer term will be back after the international break."

Speaking more broadly about how he is feeling at this early stage of the season, the 50-year-old said: "I'm just excited by the games. The players worked very hard last year to win the title and earned the right to be in there.

"We will play the teams that we do and there are some very good teams with fantastic managers and we accept that challenge when the games come.

"I am not here to jeopardise the strategy of the team or lock the team and myself into anything that would fail or not work.

"It is just time. I don't want to go on about injuries but there are injuries to key players that could make the system function.

"I have absolutely no doubt, I know how to win and I know what it takes to win and I'll show the players how to win."

How good is Oh Hyeon-gyu?

Last season, the South Korean made a decent impact after arriving from Suwon Samsung Bluewings, scoring four goals in five games after the Scottish Premiership's top-six split, indicating he was just starting to find his form in a Celtic shirt.

As such, it is frustrating the 22-year-old was injured when he was, but it is positive news that he is now set to return from injury a little ahead of schedule, particularly heading into such an important match this weekend.

Kyogo Furuhashi has started the season very well, scoring two goals in his first three league games, but the Hoops were held to a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone at home last time out, so Rodgers will be pleased to have another attacking option back.

Oh is unlikely to start against Rangers tomorrow, but his form at the end of last season indicates he could make an impact if brought on as a substitute.