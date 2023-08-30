Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is trying to seal a late deal to bring in an extra reinforcement in the middle of the park before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

The Hoops are looking to bring in a number of additions before the close of play in the market on Friday and could bring in as many as five new players in the final stretch of the window, as per Football Insider.

Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma is on course to join Celtic 'in the next days' for a fee in the region of £3.5 million and will sign a four-year contract at the Scottish giants.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph has given an update regarding Celtic's striker search, stating on X:

"Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk is another player who has been on Celtic’s radar this summer. His future still remains uncertain. @SkySportDe are reporting that Wolfsburg have made initial contact for the 23-year-old, who is the son of Hoops icon Pierre van Hooijdonk."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told Give Me Sport that Celtic are 'trying to keep things quiet at the club' as they plot new signings; however, he expects the Hoops 'to do something by the end of the transfer window' at Parkhead.

According to The Scottish Sun, Leeds United have been rebuffed in an attempt to try and land Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, who has also attracted interest from Serie A side Bologna this window. Leeds are after several midfield additions and have turned to O'Riley following the collapse of their pursuit of German ace Nadiem Amiri.

Reports have claimed that Celtic's Albian Ajeti is in talks over a move to Gaziantep as the Switzerland international moves closer to bringing his nightmare spell in Glasgow to a close.

Who else could Celtic sign?

According to reports in Portugal, relayed by The Daily Record, Celtic are in talks over a move for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo, who has been informed by manager Roger Schmidt that he is free to leave the Portuguese giants on a loan basis this summer.

The report states that Bernardo has a £90 million buyout clause included in his Benfica contract; however, his current employers would be willing to renegotiate his enormous release fee to create a purchase option for the Portugal Under-21 international.

Bernardo, 21, was hailed "talented" by Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig and has made 26 senior appearances for Benfica across all competitions, registering one assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Demonstrating his ability to get stuck in for his side, Bernardo has excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's next eight divisions below the top five leagues on the continent in the art of tackles, making around 3.35 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the 95th percentile for this metric, as per FBRef.

Celtic initially loaned former star Jota from Benfica before signing him permanently a year later for £6.5 million and he was sold on for a major profit of £25 million to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad earlier this summer. History repeating itself wouldn't be a bad turn of events for Celtic if they can get a deal for Bernardo over the line in the coming days, making this one to watch.