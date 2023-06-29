Pundit Alan Hutton has been giving his thoughts on Celtic’s interest in Melbourne City forward Marco Tilio.

Are Celtic signing Marco Tilio?

Brendan Rodgers appears to have been given the green light to go on a summer spending spree following his Parkhead return, with club officials budgeting the Northern Irishman £30m for transfers.

Odin Thiago Holm, who can play in a range of midfield roles, has been confirmed as the first summer arrival, signing a five-year deal from Valerenga, and it looks as if Tilio could be next.

According to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, Celtic have agreed terms with Tilio. Paperwork is reportedly being finalised and the Hoops hope to complete the transfer at some point this week.

Talking to Football Insider about the player and a possible move to Celtic Park, Hutton, who contributes to various media outlets including Sky Sports, labelled Tilio as “very versatile” who would “ticks a lot of boxes” in Glasgow.

“From what I have seen of him I would bring him in. For someone so young, he is very versatile.

“As a full-back, he is very difficult to defend against. He is small, low centre of gravity and can go both ways with pace. I think he would be another option.

“Reading into it, he is coming from Melbourne, I think this was one that was already in the pipeline under Ange. They have put the work in to go along with it already but he definitely ticks a lot of the boxes.

“It is somebody that the Celtic fans would probably really enjoy watching. We do not know what is happening with Abada, will he move? So there could be a free space there.”

Who is Marco Tilio?

Tilio is primarily a right-winger but can also play on the left or as an attacking midfielder, so as Hutton claims, would offer a versatile attacking option for Rodgers heading into the new season.

Aged 21, the Australian has contributed to 39 goals in 82 appearances for Melbourne, and he even shares the agency as Ange Postecoglou, so could have been on the former Hoops boss’ radar before leaving for Tottenham, as Hutton states.

It will be interesting to see if his arrival means someone like Liel Abada moves on over the coming months, amid reports earlier this year the Celtic ace had rejected a new deal and wanted to leave Parkhead, with Tilio then potentially looking to establish himself as first choice on the right-hand side.