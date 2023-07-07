Pundit Alan Hutton has been reacting to Celtic’s reported interest in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Are Celtic interested in Scott McTominay?

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers have made a start on their summer business following the Northern Irishman’s return as manager.

A new midfielder has been signed in Odin Thiago Holm, with the Norwegian capable of playing as a holding, central or attacking midfielder. Following a move for Holm, Celtic have also brought in winger Marco Tilio, who has arrived from Melbourne City. He could fill the void left by star winger Jota, after he secured a £25m move to Saudi Arabia.

Another forward addition appears to be on the cards in Gangwon FC forward Yang Hyun-jun, with a £2.1m fee already agreed between the two clubs. The K League 1 side are reportedly now open to the idea of allowing the player to get his wish and move to Scotland this summer instead of January.

Meanwhile, it looks as if there is still more to be done, though, with Celtic and Rodgers appearing to be after a new goalkeeper. In defence, former left-back Kieran Tierney has been linked with a return to Celtic Park on a potential loan, and in midfield, McTominay has also been rumoured as a target.

Reports have suggested that the Scotland midfielder could be up for sale at Old Trafford, with the Hoops and Rodgers named with having an interest.

Hutton, who contributes to Sky Sports, was talking to Football Insider about McTominay and Celtic. The pundit said “you see some crazy things” in the transfer window and valued the midfielder at £40m who should have plenty of interest elsewhere.

“As soon as the window opens you see some crazy things.

“I think we are talking about a £40m player. A guy that probably does not want to leave Man United and is probably capable of fighting for his place there.

“This is no disrespect to Scottish football or Celtic but the options he will have there [in England] will be teams like Newcastle who are in the Champions League, going for top four, that sort of stature of club.

“If he was to leave I think he will have a lot options.”

Is Scott McTominay good?

McTominay has progressed through the famous United academy and has made 209 senior appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Now 26 years of age, the midfielder reportedly has a £40m price tag, a fee which would obliterate Celtic’s current transfer record for Odsonne Edouard.

He has starred recently for Scotland, scoring five goals for his country in four games during 2023, and as per FBref, McTominay ranks in the top 1% for clearances and top 2% for aerial duels won, showing how he could be a complete midfielder at Parkhead.

McTominay also ranks in the top 1% of midfielders for touches in the defensive penalty area, which proves that he is comfortable when receiving the ball in potentially dangerous areas, but with a huge asking price and his £60,000-a-week wage, a move could be too costly for Celtic, despite the club’s £30m transfer kitty this summer.