Pundit Alan Hutton has been reacting to Celtic transfer update involving Gangwon FC forward Yang Hyun-jun.

Is Yang Hyun-jun joining Celtic?

The Hoops have made a start on their summer business, with midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and winger Marco Tilio both signing five-year deals at Parkhead from Valerenga and Melbourne City respectively.

There have also been some outgoings, with midfielder Aaron Mooy announcing his retirement and winger Jota signing for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in a deal worth £25m.

New manager Brendan Rodgers is set to be handed a £30m transfer kitty by Celtic chiefs ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, and it looks as if some of those funds could go on bringing Gangwon FC forward Yang to Glasgow.

The 21-year-old has been on Celtic’s radar in recent weeks, with an offer submitted last month. A fee in the region of £2.1m fee was agreed between the two clubs, however, it looked as if Gangwon were open to keeping the player until the New Year when their season came to an end.

There appears to have been a breakthrough over a transfer, though. Gangwon are now ready to allow the forward to leave immediately, adding that Yang's transfer "remained a matter of time". Yang himself is keen on a move and has previously said that he would give his salary in order to seal a move:

"Celtic is a good offer, so I want to go. I have to do my best as a member of Gangwon. But I think the desire to go will still be there.

"I want to go to Celtic this summer. I hope Gangwon will allow me to transfer. If the transfer fee isn’t enough, I’ll even give my salary."

What has Alan Hutton said about a potential move?

Taking to Football Insider, Hutton, who contributes to Sky Sports, was talking about Celtic and Yang and the fact the player is so keen to join the Hoops that he would give up his salary.

The former Scotland defender said he wouldn’t do that, adding that Yang must be “desperate” for the transfer, describing it as “amazing to read”.

“I wouldn’t. He must be desperate to make the move.

“It is another one of those transfers that has got Postecoglou’s name written all over it. I can’t imagine Brendan Rodgers coming in and knowing too much about that league.

“It is something that the player is obviously desperate for. It is amazing to read something like that.

“We are hearing about people going to Saudi for millions a year and this player is willing to give up his salary to make a move which is the polar opposite.”

Should Yang get his wish and move to Scotland, he would provide Rodgers with a versatile option as he is primarily a right-winger who can also play on the left or through the middle.

He could be just what is required, especially following Jota’s departure, and by the look of things, Yang is willing to go far in order to sign for the Hoops in what could be another shrewd coup be the club when it comes to the Asian market.