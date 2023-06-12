Celtic are considering a move for Club Brugge assistant manager Rik de Mil, who is admired across Europe, according to a report from Football Scotland.

Who will replace Postecoglou at Celtic?

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Celtic have held "talks" with former Borussia Monchengladbach boss Daniel Farke about the manager's job, with the German "ready to take over a new club" in the near future.

Ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca are also in the frame, as is former manager Brendan Rodgers, although sanctioning his return may be a contentious decision, given his decision to leave and join Leicester City.

The Hoops are also thought to be looking at some options from across the continent, with Red Bull Salzburg's Matthias Jaissle under consideration, while they could also make a move for AZ Alkmaar's Pascal Jansen.

According to a report from Football Scotland, De Mil is now on Celtic's radar, as their search for a new manager goes on, and the Club Brugge assistant is thought of as a serious prospect, who has a promising coaching career ahead of him.

The Belgian has been placed on a long list of potential targets, which indicates the Hoops' interest is not serious at this stage, but he is certainly one of the names under consideration.

It is detailed the 42-year-old has a great deal of admirers within Belgian football, as well as across Europe, and he has recently been linked with a number of other jobs.

Who is Rik de Mil?

The Club Brugge assistant took the reins as first-team manager at the back end of next season, overseeing 12 games in charge, during which time he averaged 1.58 points-per match, with his side eventually finishing fourth in the Belgian Pro League table.

That brief stint in charge was the first time the young manager has taken the reins of the first team since a stint with amateur side KSV Oostkamp nearly eight years ago, but he has impressed in his role with the Brugge youth team.

Lauded as "exemplary" by Ebe Verhaegen of the Belgian Football Association, the coach, who most commonly utilises a 4-2-3-1 formation, has risen through the ranks with Brugge, and he could be ready for his first role in management.

That said, De Mil's lack of experience would make him a very risky appointment for Celtic, and they may be better off appointing a manager who has already proven himself in a previous job.