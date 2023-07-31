Celtic are now keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who has been tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to a recent report from The Express.

Which midfielders could Celtic sign?

The Hoops have recently been handed a boost in their pursuit of Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder, as it has been reported that Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach have now pulled out of the race for his signature.

Premier League duo Brentford and Fulham have also been keeping tabs on Rieder, with his current club set to hold out for around £10m to sanction his departure, meaning Brendan Rodgers would need to be willing to shell out a club-record fee.

The 21-year-old is not Celtic's only midfield target, having also been linked with a move for Leicester City's Wilfried Ndidi, although transfer insider Dean Jones has admitted it would be a "tough" deal to orchestrate.

Another option from the Premier League is Man United's McTominay, who is valued at £45m, amid interest from the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United, however a deal for the Scotland international may also be difficult.

The Express report that Celtic are keen to snap up the central midfielder, who has previously been tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer, however Erik ten Hag may choose to change his stance, after the recent ankle injury suffered by Kobbie Mainoo.

The 18-year-old had been predicted to move ahead of the Hoops target in the pecking order, but he is now expected to miss the early stages of the campaign, after limping off injured during the recent friendly against Real Madrid.

As such, Erik ten Hag may not be willing to rush into making a decision regarding the Scot's future, although he could reassess the situation if the Red Devils are able to complete a move for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

How good is Scott McTominay?

Although he is seemingly unfavoured by Ten Hag, there is every indication the maestro would be an excellent signing for Celtic, especially considering some of his performances for Scotland in recent times.

The 6 foot 4 colossus has scored five goals for his country during their ongoing Euro 2024 qualification campaign, including two in the shock 2-0 victory over Spain, and he has also managed to impress for Man United.

Over the past year, the 26-year-old has used his huge frame to his advantage and averaged 2.84 aerials won per 90, which places him in the 98th percentile compared to his positional peers, while he also ranks in the 99th percentile for clearances.

Lauded as "immense" by members of the media, the £60k-per-week earner is showing signs that he is coming into his prime, however there are major doubts over whether Celtic would be able to win the race for his signature.

Man United value McTominay at £45m, and journalist Anthony Joseph reported the Hoops' budget at the start of the transfer window was just £30m, meaning the Red Devils would have to significantly lower their asking price for the Hoops to stand a chance of bringing him in.