Celtic are now strong favourites to sign Shakhtar Dontesk winger Tete, who has confirmed that he plans to leave this summer, according to recent reports from Ukraine.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Celtic have recently sold Jota to Al-Ittihad, with the winger moving to Saudi Arabia in a reported £25m move, and while transfer insider Dean Jones believes his departure is a "blow", he thinks the club will be "reinvesting a significant amount of money that they earned from that deal".

Gangwon FC winger Hyun-jun Yang has emerged as a potential replacement for the Portuguese winger, with journalist Anthony Joseph reporting the Hoops have recently stepped up their efforts to sign the 21-year-old, having first made an approach last month.

Tete is another option for the Scottish champions, with The Daily Record recently relaying reports from the Ukrainian media which indicate they are now the strong favourites to win the race for his signature, in part due to his existing relationship with Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers worked with the Brazilian winger at Leicester City last season, with the Northern Irishman seemingly keen to sign him once again, and the player himself has now made it clear he wants to leave Shakhtar Donetsk.

As a result of the war in Ukraine, the 23-year-old believes he can no longer stay at his current club, saying: "Shakhtar became the first serious club in my career and gave me a lot. I will always love this team. But I can no longer stay here. I hope the fans understand my point of view.

"There are clubs that are interested in me. My agent is already negotiating with the management of Shakhtar about my contract."

Who is Tete?

The Alvorada-born star is primarily a right-winger, having made 125 appearances in that area of the pitch throughout his career so far, during which time he has picked up 37 goals and 23 assists, just under a goal contribution every other game.

As a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the £50k-per-week earner has spent some time away from Shakhtar, and he had a very promising spell with Lyon, registering eight goals and ten assists in 30 appearances for the French club.

After that, the former Brazil U23 international went on to play for Leicester, and Rodgers was full of praise for him after his first game against Aston Villa, saying:

"What a debut for him. It was really good. He knows football, he knows the type of game we were trying to play, his touch is immaculate. He has a good weight of pass but can run in behind. His finish was absolutely brilliant. He loves football off the pitch and he is super professional."

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergi Palkin has lauded the right-winger as "extremely difficult to stop", while also claiming he is known as a "hurricane" by people in Brazil.

At 23-years-old, Tete is at the right age to be a fantastic long-term replacement for Jota, and it appears as though Celtic stand a good chance of winning the race for his signature.