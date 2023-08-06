Celtic are now poised to pounce for Manchester City's Tommy Doyle, in what would be a loan deal, with Brendan Rodgers said to be a big fan of the midfielder, according to a recent report from The Sun.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Rodgers has now admitted that defender Carl Starfelt is nearing an exit, saying: "Carl is in a position where he may be leaving the club. He has been fantastic and really respectful, but he is in a position where we may lose him. This is a chance for Maik (Nawrocki) to build a partnership with Cam (Carter-Vickers)."

As such, the Hoops are set to enter the market for a new centre-back, with the manager keen to have four options in the centre of defence: ”We would need to get another centre-half. The whole idea was to have four that could be competitive, and if Carl was to go, we would bring in another one.”

Bringing in a new defender may become one of Rodgers' priorities in the coming weeks, however, The Sun is now reporting that he is ready to swoop for Doyle if he loses any members of his current squad.

The Celtic boss is said to be a big fan of the Man City ace, and he is now poised to pounce for the midfielder on a loan deal, but there may be competition for his signature, with Wolverhampton Wanderers also being named as potential suitors.

That said, the Hoops may hold a key advantage in the transfer race, as the former Sheffield United loanee would not start regularly at Wolves, leaving the door open for a move to Celtic Park.

Given that the Glasgow side have a Champions League campaign ahead of them, they are likely to be an attractive option for the 21-year-old, and they are set to be notified about any developments over his future.

What type of player is Tommy Doyle?

The youngster has mainly featured in a central midfield role throughout his career so far, occasionally being utilised in a more defensive role, though he has flourished on the front foot over the course of the past year.

With an average of 0.15 non-penalty goals per 90, the central midfielder ranks in the 88th percentile compared to his positional peers playing at a similar level, while he also places in the 89th percentile for assists.

Given that the maestro also ranks in the 80th percentile for clearances, he is clearly willing to pitch in defensively, indicating that he is a very well-rounded midfielder.

Considering his age, the City academy graduate still has a lot of room to develop further, but he has already been hailed as a "fantastic" talent by football scout Jacek Kulig, and he displayed his quality on loan at Bramall Lane last season.

The starlet an important role for Sheffield United in their promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign, making 33 appearances in the Championship, during which time he weighed in with three goals and four assists.

Doyle has proven that he would be ready to make the step up to a club the size of Celtic, and Rodgers should undoubtedly pursue a deal in the coming weeks.