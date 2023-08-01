Pundit Frank McAvennie has been reacting to Celtic’s reported interest in goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers have been busy so far this summer in the transfer market ahead of the manager’s second stint in charge at Parkhead.

In total, Celtic officials have brought in six new players at a total cost of £12m. Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm, Hyun-jun Yang, Marco Tilio, Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Tomoki Iwata have all made the move to Glasgow. The Hoops are in profit this summer, though, after Jota sealed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad in a deal worth £25m.

As a result, Celtic may still look to splash the cash even further ahead of the new season, with a new goalkeeper potentially on the cards.

One player who has been linked with a move to Scotland is Livakovic, with rumours towards the end of July suggesting that Celtic are still active in the race to sign the shot-stopper ahead of Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Talking to Football Insider regarding Livakovic potentially joining Celtic, McAvennie said that it “would be wonderful” and “great” for Rodgers if a deal was able to get over the line.

“That is what Celtic are, they can go and match Fenerbahce without any problems.

“I think he will be a lot better coming to Celtic than going to Turkey. I would say we are a better club for anyone of that stature. He was different class in the World Cup. It would be a great thing for him and Joe Hart to have a fight.

“It would be wonderful for the football club, I do not think [Scott] Bain or [Benjamin] Siegrist can challenge Joe Hart.

“From what we have seen in pre-season there have been a lot of mistakes from the keeper. Brendan [Rodgers] is a perfectionist so he will want rid of the mistakes at the back. If he can get Livakovic it would be great.”

Who is Dominik Livakovic?

Livakovic, a Croatia international, is valued at €12m by Transfermarkt and has made 286 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb. The 28-year-old is the Dinamo Zagreb club captain but is into the final 12 months of his current contract, showing that there could potentially be a deal to be done for those in Glasgow.

He is on £15,000-a-week and has plenty of experience at the highest level, turning out in two World Cups, helping Croatia to the final against France back in 2018.

Livakovic knows what it is like to be at a club who are used to winning trophies as well, picking up eight major honours during his time with Zagreb, so he could be seen as a long-term replacement for Joe Hart, who turned 36 in April. The Hoops recently sold Conor Hazard to Plymouth Argyle, so behind Hart, Rodgers has Benjamin Siegrist and Scott Bain as alternative options, both of whom are also over 30 years of age.

A move for Livakovic may well be one to keep an eye on, and should a transfer materialise, McAvennie may well be impressed.