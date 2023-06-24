Celtic have scouted Gwangju FC’s Eom Ji-sung and Jeong Ho-yeon ahead of possible Parkhead moves, according to reports.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops will back new manager Brendan Rodgers in the transfer market this summer and have already done so by securing a move for midfielder Odin Thiago Holm. The Norwegian has signed a five-year deal in Glasgow and could well be the first of many through the door.

According to reports, Celtic are also interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Alongside the Nigerian who Rodgers knows well, a significant bid has also been made for Yang Hyun-jun from Gangwon FC.

Yang isn’t the only K League 1 target, though, with a Celtic transfer update emerging on both Eom and Jeong. According to The Daily Record, Rodgers is set to make the most of Celtic’s foothold in the Far East, with Celtic making their first move by scouting both Eom and Jeong from Gwangju.

Who are Eom Ji-sung and Jeong Ho-yeon?

It looks as if Rodgers is keen to continue looking at the Asian market, with former manager Ange Postecoglou bringing in the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Oh Hyeon-gyu from Japan and South Korea, but who are the two new targets in question?

Starting off with Eom – the South Korean is primarily a left-winger but can also play on the right or as an attacking midfielder.

The 21-year-old is valued at a career-high €650,000 by Transfermarkt and has progressed through Gwangju’s academy, making 77 senior appearances for the club, scoring 15 times and providing four assists.

Jeong is one year older than his teammate and is mainly a defensive midfielder who can also turn out slightly further forward if needed. Like Eom, Jeong also came through Gwangju’s youth system and holds a career-high €325,000 Transfermarkt valuation.

The midfielder took time out at Dankook University but has made a total of 55 senior appearances for his current employers, contributing to seven goals, and by the looks of it, they could soon be making their way to Scotland, should Celtic firm up their interest over the coming weeks.