Celtic have been credited with an interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier in a new update, however, a number of other sides are also keen on the player.

Are Celtic signing Eric Dier?

The Hoops have been busy so far this summer, with a number of new players brought in to bolster Brendan Rodgers’ squad following his return as manager.

The most expensive of Celtic’s signings so far has been centre-back Maik Nawrocki from Legia Warszawa in a deal worth around €5m, and Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke has also made the move to Parkhead.

Meanwhile, centre-back Carl Starfelt has left Glasgow for Celta Vigo, but it looks as if another potential defensive addition could be on the cards in Dier.

90min reporters Graeme Bailey and Sean Walsh shared a transfer update regarding Dier in the last 48 hours. They claimed that the defender could leave Spurs before the end of the month, with a number of clubs, including Celtic, considering a move.

The player wasn’t involved against Brentford on Sunday despite being fully fit, and as he is into the final 12 months of his deal, the club could allow him to depart. Former side Sporting CP, alongside Monaco and Crystal Palace are named with an interest, while there are also clubs in the Bundesliga and even in Saudi Arabia who are keen.

How much does Eric Dier earn a week?

Dier has been on the books in north London since 2014 and is currently on a £85,000-a-week contract. The 29-year-old is primarily a centre-back but can also turn out as a right-back or even as a holding midfielder if required, so would provide plenty of versatility in Glasgow.

In total, the England international, lauded as a “beast” back at EURO 2016, has made 361 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, contributing to 25 goals during that time.

The Nike-sponsored defender also came in for praise from Antonio Conte last year, who said:

“He’s working very hard and in this moment he’s one of the best defenders in the league. He has also big space to improve his performance and his quality and to become a stronger and stronger player.

“I’m sure if Eric continues to play this way, he has a great possibility to go to the World Cup because, I repeat, he’s one of the best defenders in this league.”

However, it doesn’t look as if he is in Ange Postecoglou’s plans in north London, so Celtic could look to take advantage.

As per FBref, Dier has been compared to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Newcastle’s Sven Botman over the past 12 months and has ranked highly for his ability on the ball.

Compared to his positional peers, Dier places in the top 20 for stats such as passes completed and attempted, progressive passing distance and passes received.

He is dispossessed just 0.03 times per 90, placing him in the 94th percentile, so Rodgers may see Dier as a shrewd addition at the right price, and a move could be one to watch over the coming weeks.