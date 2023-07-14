Celtic have agreed a fee to sign forward Yang Hyun-jun from Gangwon FC, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops have already been busy in the transfer market this summer as they look to build on a brilliant 2022/23 season under former manager Ange Postecoglou which resulted in a historic treble.

Brendan Rodgers is the new man in charge at Parkhead, returning for a second stint, and the club have brought in midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and winger Marco Tilio from Valerenga and Melbourne City respectively, with both players signing five-year deals.

Another target in recent weeks has been Yang, who previously admitted he would give up his salary to force through a deal with the Scottish Premiership champions.

"Celtic is a good offer, so I want to go. I have to do my best as a member of Gangwon. But I think the desire to go will still be there.

"I want to go to Celtic this summer. I hope Gangwon will allow me to transfer. If the transfer fee isn’t enough, I’ll even give my salary."

Reports earlier this month suggested that Gangwon were stalling over a deal as they believe Yang could help them avoid relegation and wanted to keep their forward until January when their season finishes. Talks were continuing over a £2.1m deal, and it looks as if there has now been a breakthrough over an immediate summer switch.

Joseph took to Twitter on Friday morning to share an update on Celtic and their attempts to sign Yang. He revealed that a fee of just over £2m has been agreed, with no issues in regards to personal terms expected.

“UPDATE: Celtic are closing in on the signing of Gangwon FC winger Hyun-jun Yang. It's understood the clubs have now agreed a fee of just over £2m.

“Personal terms with the 21-year-old are not expected to be an issue.”

How good is Yang Hyun-jun?

Yang is primarily a right-winger who can also play on the left or through the middle so should offer Rodgers a versatile option in the final third.

Aged 21, the South Korea U23 international once caught the eye against Tottenham in a pre-season meeting last year and was hailed as “excellent” and a “level above” in the media following his display.

He has made 71 senior appearances in total for his current employers, scoring nine times and registering five assists, and it looks as if he will be aiming to take his game to the next level in Glasgow.

Celtic recently lost star winger Jota, who has signed for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in a deal worth £25m, so the club may see Yang as a potential replacement. If he can make a similar impact to the likes of Kyogo Furhashi and Daizen Maeda, two forwards who swapped Asia for Scotland in recent years and have starred in Glasgow, then a move may turn out to be a smart one, and by the looks of things, he could be a Hoops player ahead of the new season.