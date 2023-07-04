Celtic have agreed a £2.1m transfer fee with Gangwon FC for forward Yang Hyun-jun, however, a move is proving complicated.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

It has been a busy few weeks off the pitch at Parkhead, which began when Ange Postecoglou left the cub to join Tottenham. Since then, Brendan Rodgers has been brought in for a second stint in charge of the Hoops, and new signings have been made.

The first player to arrive was midfielder Odin Thiago Holm, who joined from Eliteserien club Valerenga and signed a five-year contract in Glasgow. As well as Holm, Australian winger Marco Tilio has also penned a five-year deal with the Hoops, joining from Melbourne City.

There has been a major departure, though, with star winger Jota joining Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in a deal worth £25m.

More attacking additions could be on the cards as a result, with Yang a player who has been linked with a move to Parkhead. Reports last month claimed that Celtic made a significant transfer offer for the K-League winger, with journalist Jason Lee saying:

“According to Korean media, Celtic have sent an official transfer offer to Gangwon FC for Yang Hyun-Jun. The offer is believed to be "significant and final" as Celtic await Gangwon's response. The player is eager to move to Celtic.”

There has now been a further update from Football Scotland, who say that Celtic and Gangwon have in fact agreed on a £2.1m deal which includes a 12% sell-on clause.

The player is keen to move to Scotland, however, Gangwon are now stalling over a deal as they believe Yang could help them avoid relegation. Gangwon want to keep their forward until January when their season finishes, but Yang is even willing to give up his salary to push through a move to join Rodgers’ side ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Who is Yang Hyun-jun?

Yang is primarily a right-winger who can also play on the left or through the middle, so would bring plenty of versatility to Rodgers’ attacking options and may rival current right-wingers James Forrest and Liel Abada, although the latter of the two has been linked with a move to Sporting Lisbon.

He was described as “excellent” and a “level above” in the media following a pre-season display against Tottenham last year and has contributed to 14 goals in 69 senior appearances for Gangwon.

The 21-year-old is under contract until the end of 2025 and has been described as an unpredictable and eye-catching player in the media, labelled as Gangwon’s up-and-coming star last year by the K League media.

Celtic have enjoyed plenty of success by bringing players in from the Asian market over recent years, and it looks as if Rodgers is keen to continue looking in that direction. Former manager Postecoglou signed the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Oh Hyeon-gyu from Japan and South Korea, and with a deal agreed for Yang, hopefully, he’ll be the next to arrive in Scotland.