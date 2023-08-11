Celtic have reportedly registered their interest in signing a talented new midfielder for Brendan Rodgers.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops have brought in six new players at a total cost of £12m this summer, and there is still time to add to their ranks before the domestic deadline closes.

Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm, Hyun-jun Yang, Marco Tilio, Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Tomoki Iwata are the players who have penned Parkhead terms in recent months, and a new centre-back to replace Carl Starfelt appears to be on the agenda.

Gustaf Lagerbielke and Xavier Mbuyamba are two defenders who the club have made enquiries for, with Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph saying this earlier in the week…

“Celtic have made enquiries for two centre-backs as they look to replace Carl Starfelt. It’s understood enquiries have been made for Elfsborg’s Gustaf Lagerbielke and Volendam’s Xavier Mbuyamba.

“Reports in Sweden suggest Celtic are further down the line with Lagerbielke.”

However, alongside a centre-back, a new midfielder also appears to be of interest, and one player who has been linked with a move to Glasgow is Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

In a new update, it appears as if the club have made contact over a potential transfer. Football Scotland reporter Mark Hendry provided a Celtic transfer roundup on Wednesday and touched on the Hoops’ interest in McAtee, saying those at Parkhead have “registered an interest” in the player, however, a whopping 30 clubs are keen on the City gem.

“One player Celtic are indeed keen on is Manchester City's James McAtee - but it won't be an easy get, that's for sure.

“According to sources down south there are believed to be more than THIRTY clubs who have made their interest known in the 20-year-old and that's just in the UK. The lad is no joke and while Celtic have registered an interest, they'll face a battle.”

How good is James McAtee?

McAtee is primarily a central midfielder but can also play further forward in an attacking area if needed. The 20-year-old came in for praise from Pep Guardiola after City turned down one loan spell in 2022.

"Maybe it happened because he's a special player. These players when we don't have incredible depth, we cannot forget he's just 19, training every day is so important for him."

However, McAtee did go out on loan last season to Sheffield United and helped them win promotion back to the Premier League after making 43 appearances for the Blades in all competitions.

You can see just why McAtee is now a player in demand following his form in the past 12 months. As per FBref, the Englishman ranks in the top 1% of midfielders for goals and assists and progressive carries, showing how much of a threat he can be in the final third.

McAtee also ranks highly when it comes to key passes and passes into the final third, so if Celtic managed to win the race for the player’s services, presumably on loan, then perhaps Rodgers could be landing a future star for the campaign.