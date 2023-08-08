Celtic are thought to be keen on signing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers have been busy so far in the transfer market, bringing in six new players at a total cost of £12m. Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm, Hyun-jun Yang, Marco Tilio, Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Tomoki Iwata have all made the move to Parkhead, however, there have also been departures.

Star winger Jota made the move to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth £25m, whereas Conor Hazard left for Plymouth Argyle. Defender Carl Starfelt looks like the next player to leave, with Rodgers saying before the opening-day win over Ross County:

"Carl is in a position where he may be leaving the club.

"He has been fantastic and really respectful, but he is in a position where we may lose him. This is a chance for Maik (Nawrocki) to build a partnership with Cam (Carter-Vickers)."

The club could therefore be on the hunt for another new centre-back before the transfer deadline, but it looks as if they are also keen on landing McAtee.

According to The Daily Mail on Monday, McAtee’s future at the Etihad Stadium is in doubt, with City needing to make a decision on the player.

The report claims that McAtee may find game time hard to come by under Pep Guardiola, and despite the fact that City are reluctant to sell, a move could materialise, with Celtic interested in a deal.

However, alongside the Hoops, Brighton, Wolves, Real Sociedad, Sheffield United and AZ Alkmaar are also keen on signing the midfielder.

Who is James McAtee?

McAtee is just 20 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder who can also turn out in an advanced midfield role when needed.

The left-footed Englishman has been on the books at City for a number of years and spent last season out on loan in the Championship with Sheffield United.

During that time, McAtee made 43 appearances for the Blades in all competitions, helping them win automatic promotion back to the Premier League and even to an FA Cup semi-final against City at Wembley.

His Transfermarkt valuation rocketed to a career-high €12m as a result of his time in Yorkshire, showing how he appears to be at the top of his game currently, and you’d like to think there is room for improvement due to his age.

McAtee has turned out on six occasions for City at senior level, with Guardiola keen to praise him after turning down one loan spell in 2022.

"Maybe it happened because he's a special player. These players when we don't have incredible depth, we cannot forget he's just 19, training every day is so important for him."

A move to Celtic Park could therefore be one to keep an eye on, and should he move to Glasgow, McAtee could rival the likes of Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Holm and James McCarthy for a place in Rodgers’ side, adding further strength in depth.