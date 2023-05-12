Celtic could be about to wave goodbye to James McCarthy, with Football Insider reporting that the club will now accept an offer from an unnamed club during the summer transfer window.

What is the latest on James McCarthy leaving Celtic?

The Scottish Premiership side have once more climbed to the top of their domestic league, with a victory over Hearts sealing yet another title for the club. Under the guidance of manager Ange Postecoglou, the SPL outfit have stormed to 95 points and have impressed many along the way.

Whilst the most of the squad have thrived, midfielder McCarthy has gone the other way. He's struggled to break into the first-team this campaign and has largely spent the season sat on the sidelines. Limited to just two appearances in the Scottish Premiership - and not a single start - he has played for just 24 minutes all year. It's even smaller than the amount he managed when he first joined Celtic in 2021/22, although he still managed just four starts during that campaign.

Now, the Premiership outfit are ready to flog the player this summer transfer window. According to Football Insider, the Scottish side are about to accept an offer for the boyhood Celtic fan during the close season as they look to try and free up some funds in their wage budget. However, no team has been named in the report in terms of who could be snapping up the midfielder this summer - so that remains a mystery.

Should Celtic sell James McCarthy?

There is clearly no room in the team for the midfielder at Celtic, with Ange Postecoglou opting for a multitude of other options in his position instead. He's managed just over 411 minutes of action for the side during his time there - and that's over the course of two campaigns. It amounts to just 4.6 lots of 90 minutes.

That is nowhere near enough playing time for any footballer, especially one who will want to continue to prolong his career now that he is into his thirties. McCarthy will want to get more action, so a deal that would see him leave and get regular gametime elsewhere would suit both parties.

McCarthy is still a capable option in the centre of the field too. His first season with Celtic produced a 6.40 WhoScored rating despite him featuring only a handful of times and the last season in which he featured in over ten games for a club (Crystal Palace in 2019/20) he had a score of 6.29, which is respectable in a struggling Premier League side.

Whilst not as solid as he perhaps once was, McCarthy can still do a decent job when given regular minutes in the centre of the field and there will no doubt be a club prepared to take a gamble on the midfielder this summer window.