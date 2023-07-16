Celtic and Brendan Rodgers are thought to be interested in signing defender Jonny Evans on a free transfer.

Are Celtic signing Jonny Evans?

The Hoops have been busy so far this summer, bringing in midfielder Odin Thiago Holm from Valerenga and winger Marco Tilio from Melbourne City, with Rodgers reportedly being given a £30m transfer kitty following his return to Glasgow.

Jota has moved on to sign for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in a deal worth £25m, however, Gangwon FC forward Yang Hyun-jun is on course to come in, with a fee of just over £2m now agreed between the two clubs.

Busan I-Park midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu, who has been on Celtic’s radar for some time now, could also be on the way to Parkhead, but it looks as if Rodgers would like to sign a player he knows well in Evans.

The Liverpool Echo shared a story regarding Evans' future in the last 48 hours, claiming that Everton are not in for the player despite reports. However, Celtic are thought to be keen.

"It is understood that Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring Evans to Celtic this summer. Rodgers, who worked with the 35-year-old at the King Power, returned to the Scottish giants last month, replacing Ange Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham Hotspur after delivering a treble last season."

Is Jonny Evans a free agent?

Evans, who actually doesn’t have a weak foot, as per Transfermarkt, is currently training with former side Manchester United. That’s because the 35-year-old’s deal with Leicester City expired at the end of June, making him a free agent.

A Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup winner, Evans is primarily a centre-back but can also turn out as a left-back if needed. Evans has made close to 500 senior appearances in England, 129 of which came under Rodgers at Leicester. The pair enjoyed a good relationship at the King Power, with the defender praising the Celtic boss following an incident with the Foxes back in 2021.

"The way the manager dealt with it was fantastic. He’s very decisive and he let all the other players know where he stood, he was very open with his dialogue, his communication. As players, you can only have respect for that."

Meanwhile, Rodgers has also hailed Evans in the past, describing him as a “top player” who is “super intelligent.

"I had always admired Jonny from afar, watching him at United. To play the games he did there at a young age tells you everything about him. I would not say anything has surprised me from working with him. I knew he was a top player.

"I see someone of great maturity. He knows the game at the highest level. He is a deep thinker about the game, a super intelligent guy. You can see that he watches football."

By the looks of things, a move to Glasgow for the Northern Irishman could well be one to keep an eye on over the coming days and weeks, and should he arrive, Evans would bring plenty of knowledge and versatility to the club’s backline.