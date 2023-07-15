Celtic are reportedly close to signing Busan I-Park midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu this summer.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers could spend up to £30m this summer, with those at Parkhead looking to build on a brilliant 2022/23 treble-winning season.

Midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and winger Marco Tilio have signed five-year deals in Glasgow, joining from Valerenga and Melbourne City respectively.

Further reinforcements are on the agenda, especially after Jota departed for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in a deal worth £25m. Gangwon FC forward Yang Hyun-jun has been a key target and he previously admitted he would give up his salary to force through a deal with the Scottish Premiership champions.

"Celtic is a good offer, so I want to go. I have to do my best as a member of Gangwon. But I think the desire to go will still be there.

"I want to go to Celtic this summer. I hope Gangwon will allow me to transfer. If the transfer fee isn’t enough, I’ll even give my salary."

It looks as if Celtic will soon get their man, with Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph revealing on Friday that the two clubs have agreed on a £2m+ fee for the winger.

“Celtic are closing in on the signing of Gangwon FC winger Hyun-jun Yang. It's understood the clubs have now agreed a fee of just over £2m.

“Personal terms with the 21-year-old are not expected to be an issue.”

Alongside Yang, though, it seems as if the Hoops are also in for Kwon. Sports Chosun reporter Yun Jin-man shared a story on Friday regarding, stating that not one but two South Korean players ‘will join Celtic’ this summer.

It is believed that Kwon, the core midfielder of Busan I-Park, will follow Yang to Parkhead, saying that there is a high possibility a move goes through. The report states that Kwon has been a major target for Celtic, who first made an offer for the player back in December and have increased that bid this summer, although they don’t cite any specific figures.

Who is Kwon Hyeok-kyu?

Kwon is 22 years of age and is primarily a holding midfielder but can also turn out in a more advanced role or in the left if needed, showing how he could be a versatile option for Rodgers, should a move go through.

Sponsored by Nike and a South Korea U22 international, Kwon appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €550,000 Transfermarkt valuation and has made 43 senior appearances for his current employers, scoring three times and providing one assist.

Kwon has also spent time out on loan with fellow South Korean side Gimcheon Sangmu during his career, turning out on 36 occasions, and it appears as if he could come in and challenge Celtic’s eight current holding or central midfield options.

He has been compared to Manchester City star Rodri by the media in South Korea, and by the looks of things, he could be the next player to leave Asia for Scotland, following in the footsteps of Yang.