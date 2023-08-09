Celtic have reportedly made a bid to sign IF Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke this summer.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops got off to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, with Brendan Rodgers marking the start of his second tenure in charge with a 4-2 win over Ross County.

In the transfer market, the club have been productive, with six new signings brought to Parkhead, the most expensive being centre-back Maik Nawrocki from Legia Warszawa at a cost of €5m.

However, another new defender may well be required before the deadline, with Carl Starfelt possibly on the way out. The Sweden international was left on the bench on the weekend, with Rodgers saying prior to the opening-day Parkhead win that the club could soon lose the player’s services.

"Carl is in a position where he may be leaving the club.

"He has been fantastic and really respectful, but he is in a position where we may lose him. This is a chance for Maik (Nawrocki) to build a partnership with Cam (Carter-Vickers)."

As a result, it appears as if Lagerbielke could be the man who is seen as Starfelt’s replacement, with a move by Celtic chiefs seemingly made.

Sport Expressan journalist Anel Avdic took to Twitter to share an update on Monday evening regarding Celtic and Lagerbielke. He claimed an offer which is close to £3m has been submitted by the Hoops for the defender in what would be a record sale for Elfsborg, with the two clubs in intensive talks.

“Celtic has made a record bid for IF Elfsborg's Gustaf Lagerbielke - the bid is around SEK 40 million.

“The parties are in intensive talks and Elfsborg are evaluating a sale - which could be a record deal for the club.”

Who is Gustaf Lagerbielke?

Lagerbielke is an out-and-out centre-back who has plied the entirety of his career so far in his native country. The Sweden international, valued at a career-high €1.2m by Transfermarkt, spent time with AIK as a youngster before joining Sollentuna FK and Vasteras SK.

He joined Elfsborg back in 2021 but has made just 26 senior appearances for the club after spending a period of time out on loan Degerfors. In total, Lagerbielke has made 63 appearances as a centre-back throughout his career, seven as a right-back and one as a left-back, scoring on seven occasions when turning out in his favoured role.

The 6ft 4 defender is under contract until the end of 2025 and has been described as a player who is capable of playing with both feet and is blessed with a passing ability, something which is said to be important when it comes to turning out under Rodgers.

Alongside new signing Nawrocki, Rodgers also has Cameron Carter-Vickers, Yuki Kobayashi, Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh on the books, so Lagerbielke could come in as the sixth central defensive option for the manager, and by the looks of things, a move could be one to keep an eye on over the coming days after an offer was submitted.