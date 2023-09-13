Pundit Alan Hutton has been reacting to news on who Celtic’s top transfer target appears to be heading into the New Year.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers were busy over the summer in the transfer market after the Northern Irishman made the return to Parkhead.

On the pitch, things have begun relatively well aside from the League Cup defeat to Kilmarnock, with Celtic top of the Scottish Premiership following a Glasgow derby win at Ibrox prior to the international break.

In total, Celtic brought in 10 new players, eight of which arrived on permanent deals at a cost of just under £20m. The club were in profit, though, after Jota made the move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad in a move worth £25m, with Carl Starfelt also moving on.

Despite a productive few months and plenty of new faces coming in, it looks as if those at Celtic Park are already planning for 2024 and further additions.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was a target in the summer and contact was made over a transfer.

However, the Reds weren’t willing to let the shot-stopper go, which has led to the player being top of Rodgers’ wanted list heading into January. The Celtic boss wants a long-term replacement for Joe Hart and the Irishman would be keen on a move to Glasgow.

Talking to Football Insider, Hutton, who contributes for the BBC, labelled Kelleher as “outstanding” and feels he “would be an excellent recruit”, albeit a “little bit harsh on Joe Hart”.

“Every time I have seen Kelleher play he has been outstanding.

“It has got to a stage where he must be desperate to play regular football. Would he be a good fit for Celtic? Of course he would but I think it has been a little bit harsh on Joe Hart.

“I know he has made a few mistakes and is not the best when it comes to playing the ball with his feet but I think he has done well at Celtic. “I think all the criticism that has been aimed at him is a little bit harsh but I understand if Brendan Rodgers wants to play a particular way and is looking elsewhere. I get that and I think Kelleher would be an excellent recruit for the squad.”

Who is Caoimhin Kelleher?

Kelleher is 24 years of age and has been on the books at Anfield since 2015 when he left Irish side Ringmahon.

The goalkeeper is now valued at a career-high €12m by Transfermarkt and has made 21 senior appearances for the Reds, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

He has mainly served as a backup to Alisson Becker on Merseyside in the Premier League, turning out in cup competitions, and has actually won the most shootouts of any goalkeeper in Liverpool's history (four).

Therefore, the chance of regular first-team football at Celtic could appeal to Kelleher, and by the looks of things, a move could be one to keep an eye on.