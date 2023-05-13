Celtic's search for new players to sign this summer has led them to Ryotaro Ito, with the club keeping an eye on the midfielder according to The Daily Record.

What is the latest news on Ryotaro Ito to Celtic?

The Scottish Premiership side will be keen to strengthen in the close season, especially coming off the back of another successful domestic campaign. The SPL side have bagged another league title and have also claimed the Scottish League Cup to boot.

Ange Postecoglou though will not want to rest on his laurels now, with the manager having claimed four trophies so far during his two-year stint in Scotland. The boss has proven to be efficient in the transfer market so far during his tenure and has often turned to Japan for some of his better players. Postecoglou snapped up Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe for example, who has since smashed in 36 goals in 52 league games for the Scottish side. Another notable addition was Daizen Maeda from Marinos, who now has 24 goal contributions of his own during his time with Celtic.

Now, Postecoglou seemingly has his eye on another Japanese target in Ryotaro Ito. According to The Daily Record, the SPL side have sent scouts to watch the midfielder and he is now on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window. With the manager aiming to bring in some more central players, Ito fits the mould too with his positioning.

Should Celtic sign Ryotaro Ito?

The Scottish side have had a proven track record under Postecoglou of identifying, signing and working well with players from the Japanese market and Ito could be another good example of it bearing fruit if they sign him.

The 25-year-old has impressed for Albirex Niigata, helping them to claim the league title in 2022 with his nine goals and eleven assists. He has continued to perform this year too, with the midfielder producing six goals and two assists in the division already despite starting in just eleven fixtures.

He's certainly proven his ability in the J2 and J1 Leagues so far too with his performances, having made history only last month with his current team. Ito scored two goals in stoppage time to bag three goals in a match and became the first player in his league's history to score two goals right at the death to seal a hat-trick. He was also named as the Konami Monthly MVP because of his efforts.

Ito then looks like the real deal already and with Celtic proving to be a good landing spot for exciting Japanese talent, it could be a match made in heaven for the player and club.