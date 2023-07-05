Celtic reportedly have an interest in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops look set to back Brendan Rodgers in the transfer market following his return as manager, with up to £30m available to the Northern Irishman over the coming months ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Celtic’s finances were handed a boost after Jota completed a move to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in a deal worth £25m.

There have been incomings, though, with two players already through the door in Glasgow. Odin Thiago Holm has arrived from Eliteserien club Valerenga on a five-year contract, and Australian winger Marco Tilio has also penned a five-year deal, signing from Melbourne City.

There could be more to come, though, with Gangwon FC for forward Yang Hyun-jun a firm target and a £2.1m offer seemingly accepted. Former defender Kieran Tierney has been linked with a sensational return to Glasgow, and another Scot in McTominay has also been linked.

Football Scotland have claimed that with McTominay potentially up for sale this summer, Celtic and Rodgers have been listed as an interested party. Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson labelled the player as a “star” for Scotland but admitted that finances over a fee and wages could be an issue over any possible Parkhead move.

“When was the last player you heard who took a wage cut to move? There is very few of them.

"If you are tempting a player away from a club like Manchester United it is probably the opposite and you are giving them a few extra quid, and maybe the opportunity to play at the same level and with Champions League football. McTominay is a difficult one.

"I really like him and for Scotland he has been a star. He has that composure and he has played at a certain level where I think he would fit into the side. It's one, transfer fee and two, the wage - that is what it all comes down to."

Is Scott McTominay leaving Man United?

There could well be a clear-out at Old Trafford this summer, with up to 13 players reportedly up for sale, including McTominay. The central midfielder has progressed through United’s academy and has made 209 senior appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

However, he started just 10 Premier League games under Erik ten Hag last season and is out of contract in 2025, so could well be on the move over the coming months.

A move to Celtic has been mooted, although United’s reported £40m asking price could price the Hoops out of a move, especially when you consider their record arrival is Odsonne Edouard at €11.5m.

McTominay could be a shrewd signing for Rodgers and Celtic due to his experience at the highest level alongside his versatility of being able to turn out as a holding or central midfielder and even as a centre-back. But his price tag and £60,000-a-week wage could be a problem, as Wilson mentions, so a transfer could be unlikely.